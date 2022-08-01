COLMAN – Sioux Valley Energy CEO Tim McCarthy was recently elected to serve as vice president of the national Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives board of directors at its meeting held in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Touchstone Energy is a membership organization representing a network of locally owned electric cooperatives across 45 states. Touchstone Energy provides resources and leverages partnerships to help member cooperatives and their employees better engage and serve their member-owners.
Being a member of a Touchstone Energy cooperative, like Sioux Valley Energy, means you are served by a not-for-profit cooperative committed to the core values of integrity, commitment to community, accountability, and innovation and puts members first setting it apart from other utilities.
“Tim has provided outstanding leadership during his time on the Touchstone Energy board. As he steps into the vice president role, his wide-ranging experience in the energy sector will give us unique insight to ensure we continue to drive value to all of our members. We are grateful for his service to Touchstone Energy,” said Jana Adams, Touchstone Energy Cooperatives executive director.
McCarthy has 34 years of utility management experience. Prior to becoming the Sioux Valley Energy CEO in March 2013, he served as CEO for Indiana-based Tipmont REMC. He worked for 19 years with a large Midwest investor-owned utility before joining the rural electric industry.
Sioux Valley Energy, a Touchstone Energy cooperative, is a member-owned utility, providing reliable electric service at cost-based rates to over 27,000 homes, farms, businesses, and industries in a seven-county area of eastern South Dakota and southwest Minnesota.