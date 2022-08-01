Purchase Access

COLMAN – Sioux Valley Energy CEO Tim McCarthy was recently elected to serve as vice president of the national Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives board of directors at its meeting held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Touchstone Energy is a membership organization representing a network of locally owned electric cooperatives across 45 states. Touchstone Energy provides resources and leverages partnerships to help member cooperatives and their employees better engage and serve their member-owners.