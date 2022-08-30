Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Madison Police Department, in conjunction with Flock Safety, announced Tuesday that the automated license plate reading cameras led to finding two stolen vehicles in the last 24 hours.

Flock Safety is the agency with whom the City of Madison and the Madison Police Department have partnered to these cameras throughout town to enhance the safety of citizens and to reduce crime.