The Madison Police Department, in conjunction with Flock Safety, announced Tuesday that the automated license plate reading cameras led to finding two stolen vehicles in the last 24 hours.
Flock Safety is the agency with whom the City of Madison and the Madison Police Department have partnered to these cameras throughout town to enhance the safety of citizens and to reduce crime.
According to an MPD Facebook post, on Monday afternoon, police officers here were made aware by Flock Safety of a stolen vehicle entering from the east side of Madison on N.E. 3rd St. The vehicle was listed as a black Chevrolet Silverado with Minnesota license plates. An officer quickly located the vehicle near 2nd St. and N. Egan Ave at the stoplights. Officers verified the license plate and that the vehicle was stolen.
The post said that after going through a gas station parking lot, the vehicle continued south on Egan Ave. The driver parked in the 100 block of S. Egan Ave., where contact was made with the occupants.
The driver, 47-year-old Shane Jensen, was taken into custody for multiple charges including possession of stolen property, open container in a motor vehicle, driving while revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had active warrants from Moody County and Minnesota.
The passenger, 51-year-old Kristy Williams, was taken into custody for warrants out of Codington County.
“This occurrence is a great example of how Flock Safety will prove to be an effective investment into our community,” said Police Chief Justin Meyer.
“We would like to note that as this statement was being generated, a second stolen vehicle was located, confirmed and taken into custody on Tuesday morning.”
A separate statement will be released regarding this incident, he said.