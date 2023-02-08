NANCY MOOSE presents on her and her husband's trip to Tanzania at the Madison Public Library on Tuesday. Her presentation, titled "Vicarious Visits: African Safari," gave attendees a glimpse into Tanzanian culture and the world-famous Serengeti ecosystem.
Not everyone can travel to the African Serengeti, but a Tuesday event at the Madison Public Library gave attendees a taste of international adventure.
The event, titled “Vicarious Visits: African Safari,” was one in a series where local travel enthusiasts discuss a recent trip they took. The goal is to expose Madison residents to new cultures and places by learning from community members, said Library Director Lisa Martin.
For this event, Nancy and Roger Moose, Madison residents, presented on their May 2022 trip to Tanzania, a country in east Africa. Martin called the couple “citizens of Madison and citizens of the world.”
The Mooses’ trip included a weeklong safari in the Serengeti, an ecosystem in Tanzania which hosts the second largest land animal migration in the world. After the safari, the Mooses visited the School of St. Jude, a charity-funded school. The Mooses and other Rotary Club members sponsor poor and intellectually gifted students to attend the school, which is one of the top-rated academic institutions in the country.
On the safari, the Mooses saw a plethora of animals, from the famous African elephant to lions and rhinos. Nancy said she was surprised at how common certain animals, like lions, were in the Serengeti, while other animals, like rhinos, were comparatively rare. Which animals were most dangerous was also surprising, she said.
“When you look at all these animals, the most dangerous are the hippos,” Nancy said, though the tour guides were also cautious with elephants.
During the trip, the Mooses also admired the landscape of the Serengeti, which is mostly flat, excluding several large rock formations, with sparse trees.
“The scenery was gorgeous,” Nancy said. “I could’ve kept taking pictures the whole time.”
After the safari, the Mooses traveled with the Rotary group to the School of St. Jude, funded by Australian educator Gemma Sisia. The school accepts only poor, intellectually-gifted students, who attend the school on full scholarships funded by donations. It aims to educate these young minds and give them and their families a chance to become affluent and improve Tanzania, Nancy said.
The Rotary members met with students and their families to learn about their histories, goals and daily lives. This included visits to several students’ homes.
“One of the things that surprised me was…even though some of these families had so little, they were very content,” Nancy said.
Both Nancy and Roger said the people they met on their travel were friendly and generous. Several families gave gifts to the couple and other Rotary members, and they were culturally obligated to accept.
“We went to a family and visited…and since I was the man in the group, they gave me a rooster,” Roger said. “These people had nothing, but they gave us one of their most valuable possessions.”
Throughout the event, the attendees asked questions to learn more about Tanzania, the safari and the School of St. Jude. One audience member, Sam Stewart, attended with his wife.
“It’s nice to look at different cultures and their values and habits,” he said.
Martin said the Friends of Madison Public Library try to sponsor an activity like “Vicarious Visits” at least once a month.
“For the library, it’s another way to connect the community together and spread information,” Martin said. “It’s so important to be clear that information isn’t in any one place. It’s not just books or the internet, but person to person.”