Vicarious Visits.jpg

NANCY MOOSE presents on her and her husband's trip to Tanzania at the Madison Public Library on Tuesday. Her presentation, titled "Vicarious Visits: African Safari," gave attendees a glimpse into Tanzanian culture and the world-famous Serengeti ecosystem.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Not everyone can travel to the African Serengeti, but a Tuesday event at the Madison Public Library gave attendees a taste of international adventure.

The event, titled “Vicarious Visits: African Safari,” was one in a series where local travel enthusiasts discuss a recent trip they took. The goal is to expose Madison residents to new cultures and places by learning from community members, said Library Director Lisa Martin.