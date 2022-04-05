In a rare action on Tuesday morning, Lake County commissioners split their votes when considering bids for materials which the Lake County Highway Department will need this summer for planned projects.
L.G. Everist, Inc. of Sioux Falls bid $19.05 per ton for red crushed quartzite chips. Michael Johnson Construction of Madison bid $19.50 per ton for the same material.
Commissioner Adam Leighton noted the bid did not take the cost of transporting the material into consideration. He suggested that if numerous trips to Sioux Falls were required, the low bid could actually cost the county more.
“We’re paying for the product,” Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, said, indicating the transportation costs were not relevant to the decision under consideration.
Commissioner Aaron Johnson said he agreed with Leighton and asked whether commissioners could get a bid that included delivery costs. Gust advised him that both bids would need to be rejected and new bids obtained.
To obtain more information, Leighton asked Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson how much chip sealing would be done this year. Nelson did not provide the number of miles but said the county would be doing about half as many as last year.
“If we do a ton of miles, that’s a lot of trips to Sioux Falls,” Leighton observed.
Commissioner Deb Reinicke questioned whether Michael Johnson Construction could provide the right quartzite, and Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann felt they should vote on the bids submitted and not worry about transportation costs this year.
L.G. Everist, Inc. was awarded the bid for red crushed quartzite chips by a vote of 3-2.
In another matter related to the Highway Department, the commission approved a bid for one major project for this year. Due to the high bids received, the county will be milling off one inch and putting a two-inch mat on a single stretch of road: 223rd Street (or Old Highway 34) from 2,665 feet west of the 457th Ave. intersection to the 460th Ave. intersection.
The county accepted bids on four projects. However, with a budget for overlay projects for fiscal year 2022 of just under $1.06 million, there was not funding for two projects. In addition, Nelson is uncertain what the contractor will encounter when beginning the project.
“If we start milling and there’s a surprise, I want to have a cushion,” he told commissioners. This will enable the county to address any problems that may arise.
The project was awarded to Bowes Construction which bid the project at $680,520.40. Two other bids were received.
In other business, the commission:
— Accepted the resignation of dispatcher Nancy Vickmark and approved advertising the opening at a higher starting salary. Gust reported the positions are hard to fill and suggested replacing the certification wage increases with a higher starting salary.
— Approved a rental agreement with Doug Larsen who asked to use the 4-H Center for a family event.
— Approved an agreement with Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership for the ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds the county is awarding through a grant process. Commissioners previously voted to award ICAP $66,500.
— Listened as Wollmann read a National County Government Month proclamation.
— Recognized Lake County dispatchers in advance since the second week in April is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
— Recognized Auditor Paula Barrick for 20 years of service and custodian Vicki Menor for 15 years of service.
— Witnessed Director of Equalization Rick Becker take his annual oath of office. He reported that Lake County residents have until April 8 to appeal their property valuation, so he did not have a schedule for the Board of Equalization meeting on April 12.
— Approved a postage meter lease agreement with Quadient following an explanation of options by Deputy Auditor Crissy Longe.
— Awarded the bid for prisoner meals to Sunshine Foods. The rate has increased from $5.39 per meal to $6.99 per meal. Sheriff Tim Walburg explained the increase is due to rising trucking and food costs.
— Learned Walburg intends to submit two grant applications this year for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He did not describe the specific projects for which he will be seeking funding.
— Approved switching fax services from the existing service to Gordon Flesch Co., Inc., to save the county approximately $400 annually.
— Approved three utility occupancy applications from Sioux Valley Energy.
— Awarded bids for materials and equipment the Highway Department may need for summer projects.
— Approved an agreement with the state Department of Transportation for replacement of the bridge known locally as the Stemper Bridge, north of SD-34. Commissioners received notification at the last meeting that the project had been awarded a grant of $567,000.
— Approved a motion to give county employees Good Friday and Easter Monday off to be consistent with Gov. Kristi Noem’s decision to give state employees those days off.