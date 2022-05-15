Piles of logs and tree limbs lined the streets of Madison on Sunday as community members worked to clean up the debris from the storm which passed through the community on Thursday evening. However, inside the gym at Madison High School, a celebration unfolded with music and inspirational messages.
The MHS Class of 2022 had gathered with friends and family for a rite of passage which is both personal and communal: commencement. Graduates wore maroon robes and white stoles with boots and shoes, sandals and athletic shoes, some with socks, some without.
For the last time, graduates joined band members with whom they had practiced, performed and competed to perform “Fireball” by Brian Beck. For the last time, they joined choir members with whom they have created music all year to perform “I Was Here” by Alan Billingsly.
For the last time, the senior choir members stood together and performed “I Am Still Your Dreamer” by Pink Zebra. “All my life, you have been by my side, carried me high, kissed me good night,” they sang. “I was your dreamer. Now I’m grown. My journey has begun.”
In talking about their accomplishments, MHS Principal Adam Shaw began by introducing the honor students, all of whom earned at least a 4.0 GPA and received a medal to recognize this achievement. They were Katharine Comes, Olivia Flemming, Alexandra Gutierrez, Abigail Morse, Elijah Olson, Nathan Ricke, Mallorie Schultz and Allison Vacanti.
Before announcing that together the graduating class had received $1,239,634.24 in scholarships toward higher education costs, he introduced cum laude students, magna cum laude students, summa cum laude students, members of the National Honor Society and those who were named Regents Scholars.
“We are extremely proud of the graduating class of 2022,” Shaw said.
In her student address, Katharine Comes shared with the audience lessons she has learned as a student at MHS.
“First, never be afraid to try anything out of embarrassment or self-doubt,” she said.
The regrets she has in graduating are the times when she didn’t try things because she worried about what others would say or because she didn’t think she had the necessary skill set. Comes said it’s necessary to step out of a personal comfort zone and try new things.
“That is what will grow your frame of reference. It will also grow your intelligence, your insight, your quality of life, your purpose in the day-to-day monotony of work and responsibilities, and your appreciation for everything,” she said.
She also said it’s important to be “a genuine person” because that enables individuals to meet others. Finally, she encouraged people to give others a chance, to see them through unbiased eyes.
“Accept who they are – their interests, likes and beliefs, and treat people with the value you similarly desire and deserve,” Comes said. “You don’t have to be the most woke, educated or experienced person to tolerate, accept and love those around you regardless of your differences.”
In closing, she wished her classmates well, and said, “Remember: always live without doubts and be authentic.”
Madora Mott talked about the importance of community in her student address.
“I truly do not think I would be the person I am today if it weren’t for everyone that has had an impact on my life,” she said.
As a student, she said, she has been active in band, choir and theater, among other activities, and has met, through these activities, people who helped her to grow as a person. Mott compared being a timid freshman to being a leader as a senior, having learned along the way that others have much to offer.
“Being in leadership positions has helped me learn to be more observant and to listen to people more, because everyone has an important story to share,” she said.
Even having learned this lesson, she knows that leaving MHS will offer challenges.
“The thing that scares me the most about leaving Madison High School is having to make new connections with people and find[ing] a new community,” Mott said. She said the last three years – with the 2019 flood, pandemic and Thursday’s storm – she has truly learned the importance of community.
“I have seen neighbors, friends and even strangers put aside their differences and show compassion for those in need,” Mott said.
Out of that experience and the experiences she’s had in high school, she encouraged fellow graduates to meet as many people as possible, because they “can bring out different, often better, parts of yourself.” She also encouraged them to take the road less traveled and to “be kind to everyone.”
The MHS graduating class of 2022 included 81 students. They chose as their class colors maroon and white, and lavender as their class flower.
The class motto is a quote from Alice Morse Earle, an author and historian from the late 19th and early 20th Century: “Everyday may not be good, but there is something good in every day.”