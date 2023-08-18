Chester Teachers.jpg

NEW CHESTER TEACHERS Kaitlyn Slaba (left), Julie Wynja, Andrew Jensen, Shelly Shaw and Ben Schoeberl pose for a photo outside the Chester School on Friday. Several of the new teachers are Chester graduates and have taught or student-taught in the district previously.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Chester School District's students were greeted by several new teachers when they returned to school on Thursday.

Superintendent Heath Larson said the year is off to a “strong start” with all of its teaching positions filled. The school also saw some updates, including new LED lights, grid and tile in the high school restrooms, band and choir rooms. The district-wide Flyer 5 character program will also continue.