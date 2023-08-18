NEW CHESTER TEACHERS Kaitlyn Slaba (left), Julie Wynja, Andrew Jensen, Shelly Shaw and Ben Schoeberl pose for a photo outside the Chester School on Friday. Several of the new teachers are Chester graduates and have taught or student-taught in the district previously.
The Chester School District's students were greeted by several new teachers when they returned to school on Thursday.
Superintendent Heath Larson said the year is off to a “strong start” with all of its teaching positions filled. The school also saw some updates, including new LED lights, grid and tile in the high school restrooms, band and choir rooms. The district-wide Flyer 5 character program will also continue.
The school district's open teaching positions were filled by five new teachers eager to start the school year.
Andrew Jensen is returning to teach high school agriculture and advise Future Farmers of America. He previously taught in the same position in Chester, but he took a year to teach at the Career and Technical Education Academy in Sioux Falls. He also started the agriculture and FFA programs in the Sioux Falls School District.
Jensen decided to return to Chester because he “missed the small school life.” He is most excited to reconnect with former students and continue to share his love of agriculture and FFA.
Jensen grew up outside of Wakonda, where he is still active on his family’s farm and raises show pigs. In 2022, he received his master’s degree in school administration from Chadron State College in Nebraska, and he earned an agriculture degree with an emphasis in animal and equine science, horticulture and agriculture business from South Dakota State University in 2012. In 2015, he began teaching high school agriculture at Stanley County Schools.
Ben Schoeberl is another familiar face to the Chester School District, as he student-taught under Alyssa Baumberger in first grade at the Chester Elementary School last year.
This school year, Schoeberl received an advanced student teacher permit and will teach fifth through eighth grade at the Rustic Acres School. Earlier this year, the state of South Dakota authorized permits for student teachers to help address the teacher shortage. Under the program, student teachers can be put in charge of classrooms as full-time educators.
Schoeberl is a graduate of Chester High School and is currently earning a degree in elementary education from Dakota State University with minors in reading, technology and English as a new language and a coaching endorsement.
For this school year, Schoeberl is most excited about teaching a new age group and diving into the full teaching experience.
Shelly Shaw is another Chester graduate returning to the district to teach. She will teach kindergarten through third grade at the Gracevale Colony School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from DSU and a master’s degree in special education from the University of South Dakota. Shaw has experience teaching kindergarten and first grade as well as elementary and middle school special education. Previously, she taught in Mission in the Todd County School District.
Shaw said she is most excited about teaching in a classroom again this year and hopes to grow just as much as her students.
Kaitlyn Slaba is a first-year teacher and will teach middle school special education. She is completing her elementary education and special education degree from DSU, and she will also be completing her student teaching credits this semester. For Slaba, the most exciting part of the upcoming school year is building relationships with her students and enhancing their learning each day.
The final new staff member in the Chester School District is Julie Wynja, who will be the speech language pathologist and special education director. She and her family live west of Dell Rapids. Wynja earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in speech language pathology from USD and has a specialist degree in school administration. Wynja is a 25-year education veteran who has worked in several schools in the region. For most of these years, she worked as a speech language pathologist, but she has also been a special education director and the Dell Rapids Elementary School principal.
Wynja is looking forward to meeting and working with students and families.