Young people of all ages will be able to discover “Oceans of Possibilities” this summer at the Madison Public Library. From preschoolers to teens, they will find activities they can enjoy.
Elementary students can drop into the library between 4-6 p.m. most Mondays in June and July for Coastal Mondays. A variety of activities have been planned around this year’s theme.
“Just because the theme is water doesn’t mean you’ll use water,” cautioned children’s librarian Courtney “Court” Weck. At the “Beach Day Kick-Off” on June 6, children will be uncovering sea shells in sand and then using them to make prints.
“For pirate week, kids get to walk the plank,” she said.
Weck officially stepped into her new role on May 16, but she had assisted Library Director Lisa Martin in preparing for the summer reading program prior to that. Weck has served on the library board, is an educator and recently served as the community programming assistant at the Lake County Museum.
“We are so excited to have Court,” Martin said. “In or out of the library, she looks for ways to help kids.”
In addition to Coastal Mondays, which will be offered on June 6, 13, 27 and July 18 and 25, a take and make kit will be available on July 5. Twice during the summer, entertainment will be offered on Wednesday rather than an activity on Monday. Jugglers will bring “Waves of Laughter” at 10 a.m. on June 22, and the Elsenpeter Marionettes will perform at 10 a.m. on July 13.
The summer reading program will allow students to acquire beads for every 15 minutes they read and raffle tickets for ever hour they read. Raffle prizes include Legos, kinetic sand and a remote-controlled shark that can go into the water.
To recognize strong readers, a finisher’s party will be held at the outdoor pool for elementary students who read 10 hours during the course of the summer and for their families. Reading during the summer not only provides a quiet recreational activity but also helps children return to school with “strong brains,” according to Weck.
Preschoolers can enjoy both 1,000 books bingo and storytime, which will be held three times each week most weeks during June and July: 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. No storytime will be held the week of June 20 or the week of July 4.
Martin said storytime can best be described as “a lot of play with books and crafts.”
The bingo card asks preschoolers to engage in a variety of activities – such as identifying animals in a park and singing to a stuffed animal – with their parents. Each time a family completes a row on the card, the child earns a sticker. When all 15 activities have been completed, the preschooler earns a book.
Middle school students have the opportunity to participate in a book club. On June 8, they will receive the book – “The Raft” by S.A. Bodeen – and select their July read. On June 29, they’ll get together to discuss the book.
“We’re going to make the book discussion lots of fun,” Martin said, indicating it will undoubtedly include silliness and food.
Teens also have the opportunities to earn small prizes for reading this summer. However, Friday Late at the Library is a program designed specifically for them.
“The teen board has been asking for things to do when the library is closed,” Martin explained.
On June 3, an interactive movie will be shown at 9 p.m. in Library Park. The library has a screen which can be used outdoors as well as a license which allows them to show movies on the library grounds. Teens are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, pillows and mosquito repellent.
At 6 p.m. on June 17, Christina Blessinger will be leading a group for a “Cookies & Canvas” evening.
“That one fills up fast, but we aren’t full yet,” Martin said.
A second movie night will be held on July 1, and Casualene Meyer will be teaching a sushi class at 6 p.m. on July 15. Meyer learned from Japanese students she hosted when they visited Dakota State University.
Both Weck and Martin are excited about summer programming, in part because they enjoy being around young readers.
“They’re creative. They’re enthusiastic. They’re often put together in ways others aren’t,” Martin said. “It’s great to be with them.”