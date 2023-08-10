The City of Madison is tasking its citizens with an important mission, checking their homes for lead pipes. Recently, the City has been distributing a short survey for the Lead-Free SD initiative, which is being facilitated through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Following water crises in places like Flint, Michigan, the EPA has been cracking down on lead piping throughout the country, as they pose serious health risks to individuals. Now, they are taking a nationwide inventory of these pipes, with the ultimate goal of removing them for a safer alternative.