The City of Madison is tasking its citizens with an important mission, checking their homes for lead pipes. Recently, the City has been distributing a short survey for the Lead-Free SD initiative, which is being facilitated through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Following water crises in places like Flint, Michigan, the EPA has been cracking down on lead piping throughout the country, as they pose serious health risks to individuals. Now, they are taking a nationwide inventory of these pipes, with the ultimate goal of removing them for a safer alternative.
“The big thing is that we can’t do this without our customers,” Madison Utility Director Nate Zimmerman noted.
The survey itself is simple and should only require around five minutes to complete. This is critical, as the City must have 100% participation from customers and residents. They must submit this information to the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) by Sept. of 2024.
The survey features some brief questions about residents homes as well as the diameter and color of their water pipes.
Note from the survey: “the pipe in question is the drinking water pipe that comes into your home from the street. It is typically located in a utility room on the lowest level of your home. It could also be accessed in a crawl space if your home has one. We’re interested in the first 18 inches of pipe coming through the floor or exposed in the crawl space.”
The most crucial part of the survey is a straight-forward test to determine if the pipes are indeed lead. The test is performed with a key/coin and a magnet.
Note from the survey: “lead is dull, very soft, and will turn a shiny silver color when scratched. Magnets will only stick to steel, they will not stick to lead pipe.”
Additional note from the survey: “please send this survey to your water provider. We also urge you to email a photo of your water pipe along with the address and account/hookup number listed above for tracking and coordination purposes to water@cityofmadisonsd.com, or include a printed picture with this survey.”
The survey can be found at survey.SDWaterPipes.com or through the City of Madison website. For further assistance, call the Madison Water Department at (605)-256-7515, option 4.