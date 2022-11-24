Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 24, 2022 Nov 24, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/23/22 00:10 CFS22-07557 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON11/23/22 05:18 CFS22-07558 Medical Patient Transported EMS SE 9TH ST MADISON11/23/22 07:50 CFS22-07559 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON11/23/22 09:47 CFS22-07560 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON11/23/22 10:34 CFS22-07561 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON11/23/22 11:15 CFS22-07562 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON11/23/22 11:33 CFS22-07563 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON11/23/22 13:29 CFS22-07564 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON11/23/22 13:55 CFS22-07565 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy 461st Ave COLTON11/23/22 14:28 CFS22-07566 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON11/23/22 15:02 CFS22-07567 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON11/23/22 15:45 CFS22-07568 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8th ST MADISON11/23/22 17:29 CFS22-07569 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 223RD ST NUNDA11/23/22 17:55 CFS22-07570 Medical Patient Transported EMS S EGAN AVE MADISON11/23/22 19:33 CFS22-07571 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO HWY 34 MADISON11/23/22 22:07 CFS22-07573 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/23/22 22:13 CFS22-07574 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISONTotal Records: 17 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Madison's Caden DeVries named first-team all-state ORR's Kaylee Stratton named DVC Co-Coach of the Year Kristin Fox named PT of the Year Chester falls in state championship to Warner, Colman-Egan goes 1-2 Madison MasterSingers to present holiday concerts Ericksons show off Prairie Shores renovations Law Enforcement Blotter Law Enforcement Blotter City approves creation of TIF District #6 Horizon employees make hope happen for patients Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form