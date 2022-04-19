The award for the Best Maintained Large General Aviation Airport in South Dakota for 2021 was presented to Madison Airport on Tuesday night.

The award was announced during the South Dakota Airports Conference held in Pierre on April 7 by Tom Koch of the S.D. Department of the Transportation, Office of Air, Rail & Transit. The award recognizes the “team” effort in maintaining the airport including city/county officials, airport manager and airport workers. Airport manager is Morris Riggin.

The Madison airport also received this award in 2004.

The Best Maintained Basic Service Airport Award was presented to Custer State Park Airport. The Best Maintained Small General Aviation Airport Award went to Faith Airport. The Best Maintained Medium General Aviation Airport Award was given to Winner Airport.

Tom Koch and Brad Remmich, SDDOT, inspected all public airports in South Dakota in 2021 and evaluated them based on criteria including the condition of airfield lighting, pavement, pavement markings, fences, entrance road, obstructions, signage, mowing and general appearance.

Starting in 2004, the SDDOT Local Transportation Program – Air, Rail & Transit established an award program to recognize the “Best Maintained Airports” in the state. From 2004-10, two categories of airports were recognized, Small GA and Large GA, with the air carrier airports excluded.

Starting in 2011, three categories of airports were eligible for the “Best Maintained Airport” awards based on the new categorization of airports in the SD State Aviation System Plan 2010-30.

Starting in 2018, four categories of airports were eligible for the “Best Maintained Airport” awards.

Other airports in Madison's category are Brookings, Mitchell, Spearfish, Tea (Lincoln County) and Yankton.

The criteria for the annual SD Airport Awards are:

Airport must have all lights working including PAPIs (precision approach path indicator) and beacon (if applicable). There can be no burnt out bulbs, damaged bases, missing lights, etc.

Airport needs to be mowed in all areas that are required to be mowed.

All fences need to be maintained well and all gates closed and locked.

The entrance road must be in good shape with no potholes or bumps.

Airports need to keep their pavements in workable condition -- meaning proper maintenance needs to be done like crack sealing, crack repair, and FOD (foreign object debris) removed.

There can be no obstructions that are in the approach slope areas. Obstructions are usually trees, but can be anything that penetrates the different approach slopes.

Pavement marking should be to FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) standards and in good shape.

All signs leading to the airport and on the airport (airside signs) should be readable, straight, not faded, and in the proper place.

The airport should look neat, free from debris, and be kept up in a tidy fashion. In general it should look nice and be pleasing to the eye.

(Caption): Tom Koch, SD DOT Office of Air, Rail & Transit (left) presented the Best Maintained Large General Aviation Airport Award to Myron Downs, airport board member (right).