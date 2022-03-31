Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/30/22 05:22 CFS22-01728 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NE 8TH ST MADISON

03/30/22 06:27 CFS22-01729 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

03/30/22 08:02 CFS22-01730 Alarm Medical Completed/Settled by Phone NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/30/22 08:20 CFS22-01731 Alarm Fire Handled By Officer / Deputy N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

03/30/22 09:18 CFS22-01732 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.005769, -97.12319

03/30/22 09:51 CFS22-01733 Burglary Arrest LCSO 464TH AVE MADISON

03/30/22 10:38 CFS22-01735 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO SILVER CREEK DR WENTWORTH

03/30/22 12:14 CFS22-01736 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

03/30/22 13:20 CFS22-01737 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/30/22 14:04 CFS22-01738 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 4TH ST CHESTER

03/30/22 14:18 CFS22-01739 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

03/30/22 15:04 CFS22-01740 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

03/30/22 15:05 CFS22-01741 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

03/30/22 15:09 CFS22-01742 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO 225TH ST

03/30/22 15:46 CFS22-01743 MVA No Report Taken LCSO SD HWY 19

03/30/22 20:12 CFS22-01744 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SUNSET BLVD MADISON

Total Records: 16