In less than a weeks time, resident voters of the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School District will vote whether or not to approve an $18.8 million General Obligation (GO) Bond to assist with the creation of a new, shared facility. This vote, which is set to take place on Sept. 12, will have massive ramifications for the future of the district.

ORR Superintendent Dawn Hoeke stated that voters can visit any of the three polling locations — the Oldham gym, the Rutland School gym, and the Ramona School gym. Hoeke added that the results will be announced as soon as all the votes are counted, which should occur by Tuesday evening.