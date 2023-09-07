In less than a weeks time, resident voters of the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School District will vote whether or not to approve an $18.8 million General Obligation (GO) Bond to assist with the creation of a new, shared facility. This vote, which is set to take place on Sept. 12, will have massive ramifications for the future of the district.
ORR Superintendent Dawn Hoeke stated that voters can visit any of the three polling locations — the Oldham gym, the Rutland School gym, and the Ramona School gym. Hoeke added that the results will be announced as soon as all the votes are counted, which should occur by Tuesday evening.
Over the last two months, the ORR district held two community meetings to share information and drum up support for the vote, both of which were heavily attended.
These meetings were led by led by Tom Oster of Dakota Education Consulting and Co-Op Architects, who explained that the GO Bond would be financed through increased property taxes over a 30-year period.
The concept of increased taxes remained controversial throughout these discussions, yet ORR staff and board members, including Hoeke, stressed the importance of the bond, stating that the district could face significant financial difficulties should the bond vote fail.
Additionally, ORR currently has a combined opt-out of $630,000, which it inherited from the previous districts, that will be eliminated if the bond vote passes. If it does not, the opt-out is set to drop to $500,000.