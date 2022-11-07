PIERRE – The South Dakota Retailers Association recently awarded its 50th check to out-of-state workers who moved to South Dakota via its $1,000 Workforce Incentive Program. Since its January launch, this program has helped bring workers to 45 different employers in 23 South Dakota communities.
“We know that workforce is the number one issue facing South Dakota businesses,” said Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “As workers around the country look to our state as a new place to call home, we hope this incentive will make our businesses even more attractive.”
The $1,000 Workforce Incentive provides a cash payment to an employee hired from out-of-state to work in a Retailers Association member-business. To be eligible, an employee must work at least 30 hours per week for 90 days at a physical location in South Dakota.
Recipients include hospitality and food service workers, auto repair technicians, bakers, customer service specialists, grocery and retail clerks and many others.
“The workforce incentive has been very beneficial for us,” said R.F. Buche, president of Buche Foods and Gus Stop Convenience Stores, based in Gregory. “It’s one more recruiting tool to attract new team members to our great state.”
The program has brought workers to South Dakota from 23 states, including New York, Hawaii, California, South Carolina, Georgia, Washington, North Dakota and Iowa.
“Because of this program, I was able to hire and retain an employee whose family relocated from New York,” said DeLon Mork, owner of Dairy Queen in Madison. “Kayla has had a great experience in our store and was incredibly appreciative of the incentive from the Retailers Association.”
As an added bonus, Kayla recommended the program to her two sisters, who also came to work at Dairy Queen.
The Retailers Association is celebrating Workforce Incentive week Nov. 7–11 and will feature more than two dozen Workforce Incentive recipients on its Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/SDRetailers.
For additional information on eligibility, visit www.sdra.org.