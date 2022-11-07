Retailers award

DELON MORK, owner of Dairy Queen in Madison, and new employee Kayla Lawrence celebrate her Workforce Incentive check, provided by the South Dakota Retailers Association.

 Submitted photo

PIERRE – The South Dakota Retailers Association recently awarded its 50th check to out-of-state workers who moved to South Dakota via its $1,000 Workforce Incentive Program. Since its January launch, this program has helped bring workers to 45 different employers in 23 South Dakota communities.

“We know that workforce is the number one issue facing South Dakota businesses,” said Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “As workers around the country look to our state as a new place to call home, we hope this incentive will make our businesses even more attractive.”