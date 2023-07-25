HOWARD – Back to school will be here before you know it and now is a great time to start getting your children ready for what comes next.
Horizon Health Care is now scheduling annual well child and adolescent wellness checks for children 6-17.
“Getting your school-age children ready for all stages of life is crucially important to establishing lifelong wellness,” said Misty Rudebusch, PA-C, Horizon’s Chief Medical Officer. “Children have different developmental stages that involve new physical and mental health concerns. Annual checkups allow your primary care provider to make sure your child is prepped for that journey.”
Along with comprehensive physicals and mental health screenings, Horizon Health Care offers $10, custom-fit mouthguards at all eight dental locations. The mouthguards are available to patients year-round and are proven to protect against concussion and dental injury.
“It only takes a moment to sustain an injury that could have a lasting impact on your dental and physical health,” said Michelle Scholtz, DDS, Horizon’s chief dental officer. “The mouthguards are custom-fit to protect each individual child and keep them safe throughout their school career and beyond.”
According to the National Youth Sports Foundation for Safety, an athlete is 60 times more likely to sustain damage to the teeth when not wearing a protective mouthguard. Mouthguards and faceguards prevent an estimated 200,000 high school and college football injuries.
Custom-fit mouthguards, such as those provided by Horizon, are the most effective in preventing concussion. They provide maximum protection of all teeth, take the patient’s dental history into consideration, and may be designed for specific sports.
Contact a Horizon medical and dental provider to help get children ready for what comes next to preserve their physical, mental and dental health.