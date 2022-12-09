AJ

AIDEN JENSEN is the lone returning starter for the Madison Bulldogs. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Last season the Madison Bulldogs went 10-13 and finished the season by going on a postseason run before bowing out to Dakota Valley, the eventual Class A State Champions.

This season the Bulldogs will have a different look. They lost seven seniors, including four starters from that 10-win team. To help fill those spots the Bulldogs will rely on a junior class that’s been chomping at the bit to get playing time.