Last season the Madison Bulldogs went 10-13 and finished the season by going on a postseason run before bowing out to Dakota Valley, the eventual Class A State Champions.
This season the Bulldogs will have a different look. They lost seven seniors, including four starters from that 10-win team. To help fill those spots the Bulldogs will rely on a junior class that’s been chomping at the bit to get playing time.
“We have a lot of juniors that have been working their tails off,” Madison head coach Jeff Larsen said. “Andrew Comes, Eli Barger, Elijah Sims, Carsen Scneider, Charles Callahan and Thomas Mechels have all worked hard. They are excited and a lot of them are vying for playing time.”
The lone returning starter for the Bulldogs is post player Aiden Jensen. Last season as a junior, Jensen averaged 15 points and seven rebounds a game. Larsen believes the senior has the talent to be one of the best players in the state of South Dakota.
“He’s one of the best players in the state,” Larsen said. “His size helps things. He’s a good finisher around the rim. He has some good post moves around the rim. He can step outside and shoot it as well. He’s a mismatch for guys that aren’t quick enough to get out on the perimeter and he’s a mismatch for the guys that are a little smaller around the hoop.”
As a freshman Ben Brooks earned valuable playing time. After averaging five points and four rebounds last season, Brooks is ready to take on a more prominent role for the Bulldogs this season.
“He’s going to play a bigger role for us,” Larsen said. “He missed some time last season with a foot injury. He’s back and healthy. He’s going to play some guard for us. He’s 6-7 and can handle the ball real well. He attacks the rim well. He’s athletic and has good length.”
The Bulldogs will open the season on Saturday on the road against Elk Point-Jefferson. Saturday’s matchup will be a good litmus test for Larsen and his team to see where they stand.
“EPJ is a good team,” Larsen said. “They are big and physical. They were pretty young last season and return a lot of key players. It will be good to see where we’re at.”
Last season the Bulldogs hit their stride at the end of the year by winning four straight games, including two postseason matchups. Larsen hopes this year’s team follows the same blueprint.
“We need to improve every day,” Larsen said. “We have to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year. In order to do that we have to come together as a team. I have a great group to be around. We have a lot of fun. We have a tough conference and we know we’re going to be in for a dog fight every game. I think the last five or six state champions have come from our conference. We have a great group of guys to go to battle with each night.”