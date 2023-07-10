Madison’s Dillon Bickett picked up his first career win at Huset’s Speedway in the Wyffels Hybrids Racesaver Sprint Car class on Sunday night. He led all 20 laps and survived a few yellow flags and a red flag to win the A-Feature.
Bickett is the seventh driver to win an A-Feature in this class this season. The young driver kept hitting his marks on the low side of the track to gain the win.
Earlier in the night, Bickett placed second in his heat race. Winning heat races were Brandon Bosma, Rock Rapids, Iowa; Bayley Ballenger, Harrisburg; Jacob Peterson, Hartford; and Nate Eakin, Okoboji, Iowa.
Three area drivers placed in the top 10 of the Nordstorm’s Late Model Street Stock A-Feature. Leading the way was Wentworth’s Ron Howe, who placed fourth. Chester’s Brett Martin was eighth while Madison’s Matt Steuerwald was 10th. Winning the A-Feature was J.J. Zebell of Parker.
Picking up heat race wins were John Hoing, Hartford; Mike Chaney, Sioux Falls; and Tracy Halouska, Worthing. Howe was fourth in his heat race. Martin and Steuerwald both placed fifth in their heat races.
Three area drivers placed in the top 20 in the 410 Outlaw Sprint car A-Feature. Dusty Zomer of Brandon driving the Jeremiah Jordahl 3J car placed seventh. Zomer started from the 20th starting spot and passed 13 cars in the race. Nunda’s Cody Hansen was 14th while Colman’s Aaron Werner was 19th. Ramona’s Ryan Bickett and Madison’s Jim Enga did not finish the race. Madison’s Chuck McGillivray did not start the race. Winning the A-Feature was Christopher Thram of Sanborn, Minn.
Hansen placed sixth in his heat race while Zomer and Werner both placed seventh and Enga finished eighth in his heat race. Bickett did not finish his heat race. McGillivray did not start his heat race.
Winning heat races were Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls; Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, Minn.; and Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks, N.D.
I-90 SPEEDWAY
Madison’s Nick Barger had one of his better finishes of the season on Saturday night at I-90 Speedway, where he placed third in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car A-Feature. Winning the race was Lee Goos, Jr. of Hartford.
D. Bickett was eighth in the A-Feature and Colman’s Ramsie Shoenrock was 16th. Nate Barger did not finish the race.
Winning heat races were Shoenrock; Goos; Koby Werkmester, Armour; and D. Bickett.
Nick Barger was second in his heat race and Nate Barger was third.
Howe was third in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature while Steuerwald placed fourth. Martin did not finish the race. Winining the A-Feature was Cory Yeigh of Sioux Falls.
Howe was second in his heat race, Steuerwald was fourth and Martin was sixth. Winning heat races were Jayke Glanzer, Bridgewater; Halouska; and Ryan DeBoer, Salem.
Madison’s Doug Wallis placed third in the USRA B-Modfied B-Feature to qualify for the A-Feature on Saturday night. Winning the B-Feature was Dave Kennedy of Tea.
Wallis placed 11th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Tyler Tesch of Lennox. Madison’s Curt Ottoson did not finish the race.
Winning heat races in the USRA B-Modified division were Tesch; Aaron DeThury, Sioux Falls; Ottoson; and Wade Wright, Ravina. Wallis placed fifth in his heat race.
Wentworth’s Blaine Hare finished 11th in the USRA Hobby Stock A-Feature on Saturday night, which was won by Dustin Gulbrandson of Sioux Falls.
Hare was third in his heat race. Winning heat races were Bryant Klaassen, Adrian, Minn.; Nick Brady, Sioux Falls; Logan Fitzpatrick, Worthing; and Halouska.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen finished third in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature at Miller Central Speedway on Saturday night. Josh Skorczewski of Aberdeen won the A-Feature.
Karlen was sixth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Chad Becker, Aberdeen; and Skorczewski.
Madison’s Kenneth Clements finished 10th in the Wissota Street Stock A-Feature. Maria Broksieck of Goodwin won the race.
Clements placed third in his heat race. Winning heat races were Broksieck; and Jodie Michalsohn, Aberdeen.
There was a special race on July 3 at Miller. Karlen was 11th in the A-Feature, which was won by Cole Searing.
Karlen was fifth in his heat race. Picking up heat race wins were Skorczewski and Becker.
Clements placed 11th in the A-Feature. Winner’s Broc Stout won the race.
Clements finished fifth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Braden Brauer, Eyota, Minn.; Andy Rossow, Florence; and former Madison driver Matt Goth of Huron.