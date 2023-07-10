Madison’s Dillon Bickett picked up his first career win at Huset’s Speedway in the Wyffels Hybrids Racesaver Sprint Car class on Sunday night. He led all 20 laps and survived a few yellow flags and a red flag to win the A-Feature.

Bickett is the seventh driver to win an A-Feature in this class this season. The young driver kept hitting his marks on the low side of the track to gain the win.