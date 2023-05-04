Griffiths.jpg

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY President Dr. José-Marie Griffiths shares DSU's story with an international audience at the Embassy of Sweden in Washington, D.C. In late April, the South Dakota Hall of Fame announced Griffiths will be inducted as a member of its 2023 class for her role in shaping South Dakota education.

 Submitted photo

Dakota State University President Dr. José-Marie Griffiths will be among 10 influential individuals inducted to the South Dakota Hall of Fame in September.

The South Dakota Hall of Fame, which aims to recognize people who have helped shape the state, announced its 2023 class in late April, with Griffiths being inducted for her role in South Dakota education.