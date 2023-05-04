DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY President Dr. José-Marie Griffiths shares DSU's story with an international audience at the Embassy of Sweden in Washington, D.C. In late April, the South Dakota Hall of Fame announced Griffiths will be inducted as a member of its 2023 class for her role in shaping South Dakota education.
Dakota State University President Dr. José-Marie Griffiths will be among 10 influential individuals inducted to the South Dakota Hall of Fame in September.
The South Dakota Hall of Fame, which aims to recognize people who have helped shape the state, announced its 2023 class in late April, with Griffiths being inducted for her role in South Dakota education.
Griffiths said the announcement was a “huge honor” and “deeply humbling.”
“My first reaction was, ‘Are you kidding me’?” Griffiths said, laughing. “I realized that I was rude, so I apologized…My next reaction was, ‘I’ve only been here for eight years’.”
The Hall of Fame’s announcement said those eight years have “transformed South Dakota” and “moved Dakota State University to a new place in the higher education world.”
“For DSU to become a leader in cyber education and a leading research and development university in the nation, DSU needed dynamic, connected and informed leadership. That leadership came with the appointment of Dr. Griffiths as President,” the announcement said.
For Griffiths, this recognition would be impossible without the support of the Madison and DSU communities.
“This is an award for DSU and the community,” Griffiths said. “It hasn’t been any one of us. It’s been all of us.”
Throughout her time at DSU, Griffiths said, she has worked with university leadership to place DSU on the map nationally and internationally. Though the school is relatively small, she believes it stands alongside the likes of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford and Carnegie Mellon as a leader in technology, research and education.
“We are focused in our mission that was given to us in 1984, and we fully embrace that mission because it’s important to the world, to society, generally,” Griffiths said. “As an institution, we shouldn’t belittle ourselves. We are out there with the best, and we can play with the best, and we do. We’re listed with the best. You can pick any area, and we’re out there.”
One of the first initiatives Griffiths took on when she joined DSU was to re-brand the university with a new logo, slogan and more. She also worked to offer PhD programs, rather than the previous Doctor of Science programs, which are relatively uncommon in the United States. Other initiatives included naming the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences and getting the Madison CyberLabs off the ground. She said this helped put DSU on the map as a research hub, not just for South Dakota but also for the nation.
Throughout all of this, she said, her main goal has been to support students. Encouraging competition, building a strong leadership team and creating educational opportunities will allow students to move forward in their careers, whether it’s in the arts, sciences or education.
“I enjoy being with the students. I think we all do, and I think it’s why we stay at universities and don’t go off to more lucrative careers somewhere else. I think we just really enjoy working with young people and seeing them grow and evolve and become more confident,” Griffiths said. “That’s what it’s all about, watching them grow up over a period of four or five years.”
The other individuals who will be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame, in alphabetical order, include: Dr. Robert Arnio (medical), Bruce Bad Moccasin (business), Walt Bones (agriculture), Dr. Thomas Dean (medical), Dr. Pamela Homan (education), Gary Mule Deer arts & entertainment), Larry Rohrer (arts & entertainment), Hani Shafai (business) and Adam Vinatieri (sports).
The induction ceremony will take place Sept. 8-9 in the South Dakota Hall of Fame’s Chamberlain location. The event will be open to the public.