Madison’s city commission potentially received the final storm recovery update at their regular meeting on Tuesday night. This was their only old business.
Jameson Berreth, city administrator, explained that the city was now finished cleaning up storm debris after the May 12 derecho. Workers completed two loops around town and one more to clean up construction debris. The commission reminds residents that the city will only pick up storm debris, not just unwanted items, such as old mattresses.
The restricted use site is also back to normal operations. The tree chipper that caught on fire and was totaled was replaced by the same company.
“This may be the last storm recovery update,” Berreth said.
The commission did not meet on their usual Monday evening, because that day was used to celebrate the new federal holiday, Juneteenth. Both Mayor Roy Lindsay and Public Safety Commissioner Kelly Dybdahl attended the meeting via Zoom, and everyone else was there in person.
In new business, the commission did the following:
- hosted a public hearing for a temporary retail malt beverage license. No one from the public voiced their opinions, so the commission moved on.
- approved the license that was mentioned above. This license will be for six DownTown in MadTown events this summer.
- adopted Resolution 2022-33. This resolution waives variance application fees that were related to storm damage. These fees will be waived until Aug. 18. A deadline extension is possible.
- discussed possible action for storm damage to sidewalks. Most of the sidewalk damage was caused by fallen trees. The commission discussed having engineering employees potentially assess all of the sidewalks for damage, but ultimately decided not to take action.
- approved a 30-foot water easement for the northeast side of town. This will specifically serve Randy Wiese. Mayor Lindsay said, “Let’s let Randy have some water.”
- adopted Resolution 2022-32. This resolution increases wages and salaries for both full-time and part-time employees by 3%. The city will contribute an additional $113.34 to employee health plans each month. This will be effective on July 3.
During public comment, one resident approached the commission to ask them to consider not filling the utility director position “for a while.” The resident said that other employees could cover the duties of the director.
The next commission meeting will be on July 5 at 5:30 p.m.