Madison School Board to meet Apr 6, 2023 Apr 6, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago The Madison School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school board room.The board will hear of the resignations of Amanda Klawonn, middle school teacher; Sarah Jongeling, high school teacher; and Madi Jobe as year-long substitute effective April 19.They will also hear requests to hire Hayden Hendrick as a paraprofessional; and Danelle Keninger as middle school track coach (2023 only) to replace Lindsey Dietterle.An administrator report will be heard, as will a facilities study RFP update. The board will authorize membership in the S.D. High School Activities Association.Executive session will be held to prepare for negotiations and also for personnel matters.