Ashley Podhrasky

The Engineering Research Visioning Alliance (ERVA), a U.S. National Science Foundation-funded initiative, released a report in February outlining engineering research priorities to create R&D and technology solutions to make infrastructure “unhackable.”

Dakota State University’s vice president for research & economic development, Dr. Ashley Podhradsky, served on this task force, taking part in a visioning event last summer.