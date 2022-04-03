The Madison City Commission will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the commission room at City Hall.
As a joint planning commission/board of commissioners, they will hold a public hearing on the city of Madison comprehensive land use plan. The planning commission will make a recommendation to the city commission, which will act on the plan.
The city commissioners will declare surplus electronics property and authorize for proper disposal; and acknowledge a retail malt beverage license application and set a date of hearing for April 18 for Unlock Madison.
In new business, the commission will adopt resolutions on business and community development fees; public works and utilities fees, fines and penalties; and public safety fees, fines and penalties.
The commission will also authorize the mayor to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for PP6 Madison, LLC, for a proposed assisted living property.
According to information with the city agenda, the proposed Madison Senior Living Community project would include a core facility, over 67,000 square feet in size, with assisted and independent living units located adjacent to the hospital; and an existing assisted living facility that would be converted into 24 available memory care with services units.
Construction is expected to begin this summer and be substantially complete in late 2023.
A second phase to the overall project would include development and construction of 20 townhomes for aging-in-place residents.
In addition, the commission will give first reading to an ordinance on marijuana zoning; approve referral bonuses to city employees for lifeguard referrals; review and award bids for chip sealing; approve expanding electric purchase bid to purchase switches for planned new and expanding businesses; and discuss purchases of streets equipment.