Law Enforcement Blotter Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:01/25/23 03:29 CFS23-00579 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON01/25/23 07:53 CFS23-00580 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON01/25/23 10:44 CFS23-00581 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON01/25/23 10:51 CFS23-00582 Mental Transferred to 988 NW 7TH ST MADISON01/25/23 11:10 CFS23-00583 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON01/25/23 12:10 CFS23-00584 Property Damage Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON01/25/23 13:04 CFS23-00585 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone N LINCOLN AVE MADISON01/25/23 13:50 CFS23-00586 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON01/25/23 14:00 CFS23-00587 Sex Offenses Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON01/25/23 14:47 CFS23-00588 Alarm False Alarm LCSO E CENTER ST MADISON01/25/23 18:57 CFS23-00589 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N MAPLEWOOD DR MADISON01/25/23 19:06 CFS23-00590 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON01/25/23 19:46 CFS23-00591 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N UNION AVE MADISON01/25/23 20:08 CFS23-00592 Citizen Assist Information/Administrative SW 4TH ST MADISON01/25/23 20:34 CFS23-00593 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON01/25/23 21:11 CFS23-00594 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO E CENTER ST MADISON01/25/23 23:10 CFS23-00595 Traffic Stop MPD N GARFIELD AVE MADISONTotal Records: 17