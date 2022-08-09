Classes begin in the Madison Central School District in two weeks. On Monday night, members of the school board took the final actions required of them and school administrators updated board members on issues related to the new school year.
Road construction and the short list of substitutes are two issues of concern to Superintendent Joel Jorgenson.
Northeast 9th Street remains closed as the city of Madison continues work on the water and sewer project begun earlier this year. This is one of the primary routes to the middle school and high school, although N.E. 11th Street can also be used.
The elementary school is also impacted by another city project.
“We’re discussing with the city when and where we’ll have roads,” Jorgenson reported. He noted patience will be required until the city projects are completed.
“Parents just have to plan for extra time,” he said. “We’ll get information out on that when we get it.”
Jorgensen reported several positions remain open in the district as the first day of the 2022-23 school year approaches, including part-time accompanist, fifth-grade band teacher, a custodial position, middle school volleyball coach and one full-time substitute teacher.
“Our sub list is pretty short for the coming year,” he reported.
While this is of concern generally, it could impact decisions made should COVID become an issue during the school year.
Board members approved a revised Back to School plan, adopting changes recommended by the committee which has been monitoring the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health, and adapting them to the district’s needs and resources.
“It’s making it less restrictive than it’s been in the past,” Jorgenson said. The district will not trace close contacts and is asking families to monitor symptoms at home.
“A positive is still positive; it’s five days out,” he reported.
Face coverings will be required in a building if the percentage of students and staff from separate households with active cases exceeds 5%. Masks will remain in use for a minimum of one week and until fewer than 4% test positive.
Jorgenson said the committee was unanimous in making these recommendations. His primary concern is related to the sub list. If the district is unable to cover classrooms with substitutes, the district would be required to move to distance learning.
Board member Rich Avery asked how interested community members could apply.
“All they have to do is contact the school,” Jorgenson said. The application is online.
In other business, the school board:
— Received an update on key dates in upcoming weeks. New staff in-service will be held on Aug. 11. In-service for the full staff will be held Aug. 15-17. The school open house will be Aug. 18-19. The first day of school is Aug. 23.
— Received a brief update on the joint convention of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota and the School Administrators of South Dakota.
— Accepted the resignation of paraprofessional Kiersten Webber.
— Approved hiring Maria Brown as part-time office professional, William Schneider as a custodian, Charide Antil and Susan Buck as high school paraprofessionals, Morgan Callies as an elementary paraprofessional, Maddie Gerry as a middle school paraprofessional, and BreeAna Klekas and Berin Johns as elementary teachers. Various coaching agreements were also approved.
— Approved educational adjustments for Kelli Olson, Jennifer Flemming and Lindsey Dietterle.
— Approved one high school open enrollment application.
— Approved the health insurance rates recommended by the committee. The district offers four plans. The district’s contribution for each employee is $595. The district self-insures but has a re-insurance plan for claims over $60,000, according to Brooks.
— Approved paying off Series 2012 capital outlay certificates. Mitchell Brooks, business manager, reported the district has been setting aside funds to do this for seven years. The payoff is approximately $4.15 million and will save the district $550,000 in interest.
“I give a lot of credit to Mr. Brooks for keeping us focused,” President Lori Schultz said.
— Approved handbooks for each of the buildings. Middle School Principal Cotton Koch and High School Principal Adam Shaw reported no changes. Elementary Principal Janel Guse indicated changes were minor and involved clarifications or changes in verbiage.
Schultz advised school board members to familiarize themselves with the handbooks and to ask parents who approached them whether they had checked the handbooks. Jorgenson indicated they are available on the district’s website.
“The handbooks are there for a reason,” Schultz stated.
— Approved providing free school lunches from Aug. 23 through Sept. 2. This has been the district’s practice in the past and allows time for applications for free and reduced lunches to be processed.