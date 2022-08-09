Ninth Street remains closed

N.E. 9TH STREET remains closed as the 2022-23 school year begins. This is one of the main access routes to the Madison Middle School and Madison High School.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Classes begin in the Madison Central School District in two weeks. On Monday night, members of the school board took the final actions required of them and school administrators updated board members on issues related to the new school year.

Road construction and the short list of substitutes are two issues of concern to Superintendent Joel Jorgenson.