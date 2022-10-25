NANCY MOOSE (left) is Delta Kappa Gamma's Order of the Rose recipient. She is pictured with Dawn Wiebers, DKG Lambda chapter president; and Diane Plack, who was recognized for 42 years of membership in DKG.
The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently recognized Nancy Moose as the 2022 Order of the Rose recipient.
The Order of the Rose is designed to honor a member for her distinguished service to education, community and chapter. Moose taught mostly English courses for 34 years.
She led over a dozen England Study Tours while at Dakota State University. For six summers, she was in the Shanghai area of China teaching English methods to Chinese teachers of English. At DSU she served on numerous committees: Women’s Day, Faculty Senate, General Faculty, Student Success and search and screen committees, to name a few. Since her DKG initiation in 1983, Moose has been an active chapter member serving as chapter president, program vice president and state parliamentarian. She has also been involved on a variety of chapter committees and been a presenter at several chapter meetings.
Her leadership continues in the community through her local and synod church activities, local, district and regional Rotary involvement, as a member of the AAUW branch and as a former valet at the hospital.