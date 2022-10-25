Delta Kappa Gamma

NANCY MOOSE (left) is Delta Kappa Gamma's Order of the Rose recipient. She is pictured with Dawn Wiebers, DKG Lambda chapter president; and Diane Plack, who was recognized for 42 years of membership in DKG.

 Submitted photo

The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently recognized Nancy Moose as the 2022 Order of the Rose recipient.

The Order of the Rose is designed to honor a member for her distinguished service to education, community and chapter. Moose taught mostly English courses for 34 years.