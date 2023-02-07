The Lake County Commissioners approved a bridge inspection resolution and grant agreements with Summit Township, in addition to hearing an update about a potential new juvenile detention facility in Minnehaha County, at their Tuesday meeting.
In a resolution, the commission requested the South Dakota Department of Transportation to hire Banner Associates Inc. to complete the inspections. The SDDOT requires all bridges be inspected every two years, with certain exceptions.
While the SDDOT inspects state bridges, local bridges are inspected by contractors and consultants. The county is responsible for 20% of the cost, while the SDDOT will secure federal approvals and directly pay Banner Associates Inc.
In 2021, Lake County paid about $4,200 for the inspection, according to Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust.
In addition, the commissioners voted to disperse grant funds totaling $218,000 to Summit Township to replace culverts on 225th Street and 226th Street. In December 2022, the commission approved Summit Township’s application for a Rural Access Infrastructure Funding program grant, which uses state funds to improve rural infrastructure. Grant funds pay for 80% of the project. Townships are responsible for the other 20%.
“We don’t oversee or monitor the [RAIF] projects themselves. We simply disperse the funds,” Gust said.
The commission also acknowledged a letter from Jamie Gravett, the Minnehaha County Juvenile Detention Center director, stating the Minnehaha County Commission would vote at its Tuesday meeting on taking out a loan to pay for the construction of a new Juvenile Justice Center. The Minnehaha County commissioners voted unanimously to take out the loan.
The current Juvenile Detention Center does not fulfill the county’s or region’s needs, according to Minnehaha County Auditor Bennett Kyte. The center, which was constructed in 1969 and renovated in 1988 and 1995, does not have enough beds and the age and layout “present significant concerns” about staff and youth safety, Kyte wrote in a briefing to the Minnehaha commission.
After this vote, Gravett hopes to schedule regular meetings with the Partner County Advisory Board to review agreements with counties that will use the new facility, according to his letter to the Lake County Commission. This would include deciding on the cost of housing offenders.
Currently, partner counties pay $278 per day to house an offender at the Juvenile Detention Center. In his briefing, Kyte wrote the estimated cost for partners to house each offender would be $450 to $500 per day in the new facility.
Other business included:
- Kody Keefer, the county emergency manager, was appointed as the Lake County Rural Fire Coordinator. Keefer will take charge of administrative duties related to matters including burn bans and billing. The commission also authorized eight individuals, including rural fire department chiefs, Sheriff Sarina Talich and Commissioner Kelli Wollman, to request rangeland fire assistance on behalf of the county.
- Nicole Agnew, the community health nurse office manager, was appointed to the County Safety Committee.
- A report was heard from Community Health Nurse Maria Haider, who spoke about the county’s flu vaccination efforts, new outreach and marketing goals for the Women, Infants and Children supplemental nutrition program and services offered to mothers, children and adolescents.
- Two Sioux Valley Energy permits were approved to install new underground power lines and retire overhead power lines on two rural roads.
- A Jan. 23 fuel quote of $29,360.60 from Cole’s Petroleum was accepted.
- Two resignations for county employees were accepted. The county is currently searching for a zoning and welfare officer and a Highway Department heavy equipment operator to fill these now-open positions.