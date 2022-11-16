Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
11/15/22 00:18 CFS22-07392 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON
11/15/22 01:23 CFS22-07393 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 448TH AVE RAMONA
11/15/22 07:48 CFS22-07394 Animal Found Information/Administrative AIRPORT DR MADISON
11/15/22 07:57 CFS22-07395 Medical Handled By Officer / Deputy EMS NW 9TH ST MADISON
11/15/22 08:07 CFS22-07396 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER
11/15/22 08:52 CFS22-07397 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
11/15/22 09:58 CFS22-07398 Juvenile Report Taken LCSO W 2ND ST RAMONA
11/15/22 10:29 CFS22-07399 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON
11/15/22 12:37 CFS22-07400 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON
11/15/22 12:47 CFS22-07401 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
11/15/22 13:45 CFS22-07402 Alarm Fire False Alarm NW 9TH ST MADISON
11/15/22 14:20 CFS22-07403 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD
11/15/22 15:22 CFS22-07404 MVA Unable to Locate MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON
11/15/22 16:03 CFS22-07405 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SW 10TH ST MADISON
11/15/22 17:43 CFS22-07406 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SW 7TH ST MADISON
11/15/22 18:39 CFS22-07407 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.942974, -97.07416
11/15/22 19:45 CFS22-07408 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO PROSPECT AVE WINFRED
11/15/22 20:02 CFS22-07409 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
11/15/22 20:20 CFS22-07410 Medical Patient Transported EMS NE 5TH ST MADISON
11/15/22 21:09 CFS22-07411 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
11/15/22 22:11 CFS22-07412 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
11/15/22 22:13 CFS22-07413 MVA Report Taken MPD NE 7TH ST MADISON
