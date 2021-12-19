Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

12/18/21 00:09 CFS21-08191 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/18/21 00:27 CFS21-08192 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 463RD AVE

12/18/21 03:49 CFS21-08193 Domestic Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

12/18/21 07:58 CFS21-08194 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

12/18/21 08:33 CFS21-08195 Medical Patient Transported EMS N LIBERTY AVE MADISON

12/18/21 08:50 CFS21-08196 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N GRANT AVE MADISON

12/18/21 10:06 CFS21-08197 Animal Lost Completed/Settled by Phone N LIBERTY AVE MADISON

12/18/21 10:51 CFS21-08198 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/18/21 11:10 CFS21-08199 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE

12/18/21 11:42 CFS21-08200 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

12/18/21 12:29 CFS21-08202 Medical Patient Transported EMS 451ST AVE RAMONA

12/18/21 13:57 CFS21-08203 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO CHESTER

12/18/21 14:02 CFS21-08204 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

12/18/21 14:18 CFS21-08205 Fire Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 456TH AVE MADISON

12/18/21 15:03 CFS21-08206 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

12/18/21 15:48 CFS21-08207 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/18/21 17:22 CFS21-08208 Traffic Complaint Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

12/18/21 17:33 CFS21-08209 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

12/18/21 17:42 CFS21-08210 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

12/18/21 19:35 CFS21-08212 Citizen Assist Information/Administrative NW 7TH ST MADISON

12/18/21 20:22 CFS21-08213 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO GRANDVIEW DR MADISON

12/18/21 23:56 CFS21-08214 Suspicious Vehicle MPD MADISON

Total Records: 22