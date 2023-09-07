Each year, Madison City Commissioners approve various sidewalk repair and improvement projects throughout the community. When the locations of these projects are selected, affected property owners can elect to tackle the work themselves, or they can opt for the city to do it for them.
Residents who choose the latter are then given two options — pay upfront once the work is completed or have the cost placed on their property tax roll for the following year.
Earlier this month, the City Commission set a public hearing for this issue, with City Administrator Jameson Berreth explaining that residents who pay through the property tax roll are given five years to settle the cost with a fixed interest rate of 6.5%.
Moreover, Finance Officer Sonya Wilt noted there is a 20% administrative fee for those who don't pay in advance. This number is added to the property tax roll as well and is also spread over the five year period.
The public hearing, which was held on Tuesday, is an annual event designed to give residents a chance to speak on their own behalf, as well as ask any relevant questions when it comes to their property tax roll.
After the hearing, commissioners are able to adopt the necessary levies to put this process in action, and since no residents spoke at this year's hearing, they were able to jump right to the action.
Of note, there is an important distinction between sidewalk repair and sidewalk improvement, as repairs entail fixes to existing sidewalks while improvements are entirely new.
For repairs, the total assessment roll, including administrative fees, is $996.85. Following is the descriptions of all lots and parcels of land in this assessment:
• Lot 3 in Block 9 of Town Proprietor’s First Addition owned by Perry and Diane Cross at a cost of $286.96 with $57.79 in administrative fees.
• Lot 1 except Lot H-1 contained therein, in Block 2 of Henkin’s Second Addition owned by Brownlee Enterprises Inc. at a cost of $236.40 with $47.28 in administrative fees.
• The South Half of Lot 2 and all of Lot 3 in Block 19 of Smith & Trow’s Summit Addition owned by Terry and Judy Lee at a cost of $226.55 with $45.31 in administrative fees.
• The South 30 feet of Lot 11 and the East 45 feet of Lot 12 in Block 9 of Town Proprietor’s First Addition owned by Amanda Hanson at a cost of $78.80 with $15.76 in administrative fees.
For improvements, the total assessment roll including administrative fees is $22,951.55. Following is their descriptions:
• Lot 18 in Block 11 of Kennedy’s Subdivision of Blocks 11 and 12 of Kennedy’s Extension owned by L&L Holding at a cost of $5,228.61 with $1,045.72 in administrative fees.
• Lot 9 and Lot 10 in Block 16 of Town Proprietor’s Second Addition owned by Matthew Rempp at a cost of $3,676.74 with $735.35 in administrative fees.
• Lots 15 and 16, Block 13 of Town Proprietor’s Second Addition and Lots 17 and 18, Block 13 of Town Proprietor’s Second Addition owned by John and Janice Johnson at a cost of $7,487.64 with $1,497.53 in administrative fees.
• Lot 5 and the East Half of Lot 6 in Block 16 of Town Proprietor’s Second Addition owned by JMPD Properties at a cost of $2,733.30 with $546.66 in administrative fees.