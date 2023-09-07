Sidewalk improvement

THIS SEGMENT of sidewalk at the intersection of N.E. 4th St. and Lee Ave. is among the sections that were designated for improvement last year by the Madison City Commission.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Each year, Madison City Commissioners approve various sidewalk repair and improvement projects throughout the community. When the locations of these projects are selected, affected property owners can elect to tackle the work themselves, or they can opt for the city to do it for them.

Residents who choose the latter are then given two options — pay upfront once the work is completed or have the cost placed on their property tax roll for the following year.