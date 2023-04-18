Chester school board to meet Thursday Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chester Area School Board will meet on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.Agenda items include:— Conflict of Interest Disclosures— 2023-24 Negotiated Agreement (A)— Executive Session for Classified & Administration Negotiations, SDCL 1-25-2.4— Future Agenda Items and Adjournment Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges Cordts given Madison 'Teacher of the Year' award Bulldogs drop season opener against Dell Rapids Prep Sports Roundup: Tigers compete at Yankton Golf Meet Madison 5th-graders have fun with physics Classic Corner owners buy old Taco John's building DSU team headed to national cyber defense competition Tim Reisch DSU’s showing of ‘Big Chief, Black Hawk’ offers personal glimpse into a unique culture Law Enforcement Blotter Follow us Facebook Twitter