The Lego Build Battle had a twist on Thursday night – pipe cleaners.
The Family Fun Night event hosted by the Madison Public Library brought together families, buckets of Legos and ideas. As parents worked with younger family members, children’s librarian Lisa Martin provided guidance.
Family Fun Nights are among the latest activities hosted by the library.
“As children’s librarian, I wanted to connect with more than the children,” Martin explained.
The first of the monthly events was held in September with Back-to-School Bingo. This was followed in October with a cupcake decorating contest. In November, the library hosted a craft night with autumn crafts, treats and a backdrop for family photos.
The theme for January’s build event was “Take Flight.” After instructing families to plan their project, Martin provided the family teams with time to work on their projects.
They worked with quiet intensity, digging through Lego buckets to find specific parts as they were needed. Lauren Moller Seman worked with her eight-year-old daughter Lilith to build Anakin Skywalker’s interceptor. Six-year-old Tyce Neu and his dad David worked together on a rocket.
Just as families were wrapping up their projects, Martin introduced pipe cleaners, adding a new challenge. Without a single groan, they embraced the twist.
The finished projects are currently on display at the library and Martin is busy planning for February, when families will work on Valentine’s Day crafts.
She has also added a twist to Winter Storytime. Martin noticed that Monday evening’s storytime, which begins at 6:30 p.m., often included younger elementary students who had attended as preschoolers.
“Sometimes it seemed to be only that age group,” she observed.
Recognizing this, she began to include longer books and different craft activities. Now she is formalizing Monday night as STEAM Team Storytime. STEAM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, art and math.
“It’s geared for junior kindergarten to third grade,” Martin said.
Winter Storytime for preschoolers will be held through Feb. 15 on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and on Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
In February, which is Love Your Library Month, and March, the library will be offering teens and adults the opportunity to win prizes with Book-o-poly.
“They’ll get a Book-o-poly board. There will be different challenges on the board,” Martin explained.
As library patrons complete the challenges, which are grouped by color on the board, their names will be put into a drawing for the opportunity to win one of four prizes. The prizes are called Cuddle Up and Read, Decaf Decline, Now Showing, and Vroom Vroom.
Participants will only be able to count each book once. For example, if a reader chooses to read one of Kathleen Taylor’s Tory Bauer mysteries, the reader will have to choose whether to count it as a book by a South Dakota author or as a mystery book.
This game will also have a twist.
“We are having them come in and pick up craft kits,” Martin said.
Craft kits have been available for children in the past, but not for adults. In February, the craft kit will enable participants to make a hot chocolate bomb. Planning is still under way for the March kit.
Other upcoming events at the library are a retirement open house for Library Director Nancy Sabbe from 1-4 p.m. on Friday and an Alaska Tour & Tea Tasting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.