Mathew Wollmann pilot

MATHEW WOLLMANN is embarking on a new career in aviation after obtaining his commercial pilot's license this July. Next month, he will journey to Venture North Aviation in Croquet, Minn., to become a certified flight instructor.

 Submitted photo

It's said that passion is the key to success, that as long as someone does what they love, the pieces will fall into place. For Madison native Mathew Wollmann, this principle has been proven true time and time again.

At 32, Wollmann has traveled the world as a Marine, served his state as a District 8 representative and protected his home community as a member of the Madison Police Department. Now, he is embarking on a new journey that will truly take him to new heights.