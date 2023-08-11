MATHEW WOLLMANN is embarking on a new career in aviation after obtaining his commercial pilot's license this July. Next month, he will journey to Venture North Aviation in Croquet, Minn., to become a certified flight instructor.
It's said that passion is the key to success, that as long as someone does what they love, the pieces will fall into place. For Madison native Mathew Wollmann, this principle has been proven true time and time again.
At 32, Wollmann has traveled the world as a Marine, served his state as a District 8 representative and protected his home community as a member of the Madison Police Department. Now, he is embarking on a new journey that will truly take him to new heights.
In July, Wollmann obtained his single and multi-engine commercial certificate and instrument rating from Madison's Riggin Flight Service (RFS) for a career in aviation. While flying has been a hobby for nearly a decade, it wasn't until this year that he decided to fully commit to his passion.
"I've got a lot of really great friends and mentors in the aviation community that told me that if you want to make any progress, the best way to do it is to dive in 100%, and that's really been my whole life. If I'm going to do something, I'm 110% into it and committed," Wollmann said.
He earned his private pilot's license in 2016; however, this wasn't done to kickstart his career.
"A couple business partners and myself started a business for drones, and it required the pilot to get a private pilot's license in order to charge money to fly the drone," Wollmann said.
He said this license required a minimum of 40 hours of flight time, all of which was performed through RFS at the Madison Municipal Airport. He added that less than a year later, this requirement was changed to a written test, but in hindsight, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
Wollmann admitted that after earning his private pilot's license, his interest in flying laid relatively dormant, though he continued to keep up with his biennial flight reviews.
Late last year, Wollmann was contemplating his next career move. He debated whether to pursue the next rank in the MPD, as well as reviving his photography and videography business, Wollmann Productions. Despite his love for the MPD, Wollmann felt himself being called toward aviation.
"I told myself that if I wanted to be a proficient pilot, the next step is to get your instrument rating, so I made a promise with myself that if I studied for my instrument rating, passed it and enjoyed the experience, that I'd take a strong look at getting my commercial and moving into aviation as more of a career than a hobby, and that's exactly what happened," he said.
"I went from 58 [flight] hours at the beginning of the year to 250 hours and a commercial certificate in July," he said.
Wollmann is preparing to attend Venture North Aviation in Cloquet, Minn., next month for a five-day accelerated course that will allow him to become a certified flight instructor.
"If everything goes well at the end of that week, I'll be back and instructing here in town," he said, "and that's when I can start getting paid to fly rather than paying to fly."
Being an instructor will allow Wollmann to build up his flight hours more easily. As he accrues flight hours, new opportunities are unlocked, with the ultimate goal being 1,500, where Wollmann will gain access to apply to major airlines.
Wollmann said that the support he's received from Police Chief Justin Meyer and the rest of the department has been fantastic. Wollmann joined the MPD in 2018, learning vital skills like problem-solving in high-stress situations that will transfer nicely to aviation. He left full-time employment there in April.
He also said that Morris Riggin and RSF gave him the opportunity to achieve his passion in his hometown.
"Any success that I've ever had here is because of the people that surround me," Wollmann said.