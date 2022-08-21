Purchase Access

If I were to list all the items we check off for final Jamboree preparations, it might exceed the column space granted me here. Suffice it to say, the entries go on and on.

A very small sampling would include final mowing, pop/water ordering, wristband count preparation, temp staff hiring, banking and cash considerations, signage, restroom supplies, camping packets, updated forms, parking passes, Opera House entertainment flow, vendor paperwork, etc., etc.