If I were to list all the items we check off for final Jamboree preparations, it might exceed the column space granted me here. Suffice it to say, the entries go on and on.
A very small sampling would include final mowing, pop/water ordering, wristband count preparation, temp staff hiring, banking and cash considerations, signage, restroom supplies, camping packets, updated forms, parking passes, Opera House entertainment flow, vendor paperwork, etc., etc.
And trash. While most would likely not give it a second thought (or even a first thought), dealing with the volume of trash generated by a major event is a consideration that dares not be missed. With 15,000-20,000 people typically filing through our gates, Jamboree is no exception.
Volumes of trash accumulate quickly during this fun event, which should come as no surprise. Thousands of people simply eating food brings a healthy share of it alone, and who doesn’t get hungry? Our food vendors are popular spots, and we can nearly keep one person busy all day just maintaining the barrels next to the food booths.
It goes without saying that welcoming several hundred campers accounts for another level of trash to handle. Simply put, these folks are living here during their Jamboree camping stay, and even the most conservation-minded guests will simply have numerous items they’ll throw away.
Then there are restrooms. Restrooms are here to stay (don’t you hope?), and with restrooms comes a certain amount of trash. Add to that a general accumulation across the grounds in barrels at non-specific areas, and you’ve got a lot of garbage that must be taken somewhere. And taken often.
By the first full day of Jamboree, we’ve got a person moving trash barrels full-time, along with a second person filling in the gaps behind him. Larry, a trusted employee who helps us in this area most weekends all summer, cranks up the extra hours like crazy during Jamboree. He is going by 9 or so each morning, and he pounds steadily through all the way into evening.
Piloting an ATV generously provided by Interlakes Sport Center (yes, we deliberately make this rule exception because it amounts to the safest motorized option for these movements), Larry maneuvers a loaded trailer back and forth across the grounds in a dizzying pattern throughout each day.
Have you ever watched a busy ant working feverishly, zigzagging back and forth on an ant hill, to the point that it’s finally too tough to keep following its every turn? That’s Larry during Jamboree.
He’s a friendly, easy-going guy, and many of our campers quickly come to recognize and appreciate him due to his frequent stops wherever they happen to be. If you haven’t appreciated his work, just imagine it not happening. You’d be missing him in short order, let me tell you.
We work in advance with Bud’s Cleanup, who sets us up with additional loadout equipment so we can deal with the extreme volumes. Larry hauls the barrels to these pick-up points, dumps them and moves on with empties to trade out with the next full ones. It’s quite the dance if you watch him.
Al, our season-long maintenance lead, backs Larry up with some route work of his own, and between the two of them, they also compress the accumulations with our skid loader in one accessible roll-off so more pickings will fit before that load has to be hauled out.
We simply couldn’t bring this event to you without the work these guys do. It may be among the easiest details to miss if you’re not paying attention, but my goodness…it’s critical to the large operation. Without their work, we would literally be overtaken by a sanitary crisis.
When you join us for Jamboree this year, take specific notice of the trash barrels being moved about all day long. And if you get the chance, thank Larry and Al, if you would. They deserve it, and we flat-out couldn’t do without them.