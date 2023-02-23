THE MADISON FIRE DEPARTMENT rushed to assist a trapped couple on Thursday after a gas leak caused an explosion in their twin-home on N.E. 11th St. in northeastern Madison. The explosion caused the roof to collapse and a fire to begin, though no major injuries were sustained by the couple.
An already difficult day took a turn for the worse on Thursday as a gas leak caused an explosion in a twin-home at the intersection of Madison’s N.E. 11th St. and Cyber Ct.
Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that snow drifts between 10 and 15 feet high had accumulated between the homes, which put significant pressure on the gas meter. Gas then began leaking in, leading to an explosion that caused the structure to collapse and spark with flame, trapping the couple who occupied the home inside.
Of note, the other half of the twin-home was vacant as it had yet to be sold.
“We got up there, and the snowplows hadn’t been through yet. We couldn’t get within about a block of the house,” Minnaert said, “so we parked the vehicles and ran up there, and we were able to get the people out.”
Following the rescue, Madison’s Street Department was called in to assist with the snow removal. Minnaert said the couple was taken to Madison Regional Health System to be examined, but he added that both were able to walk around after the incident.
Once access to the home was made easier, firefighters were charged with clearing the massive drift that covered the gas meter. Minnaert said that they were initially hesitant to use tools for fear of a second explosion, but they were eventually able to shut off the line.
Though no major injuries were sustained by the couple, the property is a total loss. Minnaert explained that the damage from the explosion was extensive, and that the collapsed garage had crushed two vehicles. A third vehicle was parked in the driveway and sustained damage to its front end.
Minnaert said that to prevent similar events from occurring in the future, residents should take special care to ensure their gas meters as well as fire hydrants are properly cleared following heavy snowfall.