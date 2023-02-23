Twin-home explosion

THE MADISON FIRE DEPARTMENT rushed to assist a trapped couple on Thursday after a gas leak caused an explosion in their twin-home on N.E. 11th St. in northeastern Madison. The explosion caused the roof to collapse and a fire to begin, though no major injuries were sustained by the couple.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

An already difficult day took a turn for the worse on Thursday as a gas leak caused an explosion in a twin-home at the intersection of Madison’s N.E. 11th St. and Cyber Ct.

Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that snow drifts between 10 and 15 feet high had accumulated between the homes, which put significant pressure on the gas meter. Gas then began leaking in, leading to an explosion that caused the structure to collapse and spark with flame, trapping the couple who occupied the home inside.