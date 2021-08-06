The Chester Area school board will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative from Janet Park, and review the Fiscal Year 2022 budget and receive an update on the school lunch program from business manager Kristi Lewis.
Both elementary Principal JoAnn Alverson and middle school / high school Principal Julie Eppard will ask board approval for handbooks. Eppard will also present the activities director’s report.
Superintendent Heath Larson will ask for approval of a number of items, including: 2021 Safe Return to In-person Instruction and Continuity of Services plan; American Rescue Plan – Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP-ESSER) III; a teacher education program agreement with South Dakota State University; South Dakota High School Activities Association run-off election; resignations of the head custodian and special education paraprofessional; contracts with a new head custodian, head football and assistant varsity coaches; and surplus items.
Larson will also introduce the first reading of a policy on medical cannabis and report on summer projects. The board will go into executive session to discuss personnel matters.