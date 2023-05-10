Wakonda resident Christopher Barta received a second chance from Judge Patrick Pardy during his sentencing hearing on Tuesday at the Lake County Courthouse.
Barta was sentenced to four years in the state penitentiary for one count of grand theft, but this was suspended by Pardy on the condition that Barta pay $150 restitution, all associated court costs and remain a law-abiding citizen.
These charges originate from an incident on July 12, 2022, where Lake County officers received calls for the theft of two vehicles, a 2005 Nissan XTERRA and a 2013 Ford F-350 with a 2017 8x29-foot trailer.
According to a probable cause statement from arresting officer Aaron Talich, Barta was identified the previous night as the driver of a vehicle that was abandoned in the parking lot of Madison’s Buffalo Ridge Concrete. Barta appeared to be having car trouble, but when a deputy stopped to check on him, he fled on foot.
The statement adds that the vehicle was then towed at the request of the property owner. Barta later contacted officers and claimed that his battery had died, leading to him being picked up by his sister.
Following the report of the two stolen vehicles, officers noted that the XTERRA was stolen from a business directly east of where Barta was last seen. Officers were later able to locate the XTERRA in the same vicinity where the F-350 and trailer were stolen.
The stolen vehicles reports came in at 6:10 a.m. and 2:03 p.m., respectively. At 8:01 p.m. that same day, an employee at Steve’s Tire and Service in Chester reported that a man had arrived at the business and was attempting to pick up the abandoned vehicle that Barta had fled from the previous night.
Talich’s statement said that the employee was able to identify that the man arrived in an F-350 matching the description of the stolen vehicle. A search of the vehicle’s license plate confirmed it as such. Talich responded to the scene with two deputies, who identified and arrested Barta without incident. Video footage determined that Barta was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Talich’s statement adds that a search of the truck revealed a black bag that said XTERRA on it filled with several items, including a small grey storage pouch with a Nissan key inside. The owner of the stolen XTERRA later confirmed this as their key. Of note, the stolen trailer had been detached from the truck at the time.
During their investigation, officers interviewed Barta’s girlfriend, who informed that Barta had picked her up from work after 7 a.m. the morning of July 12 in the F-350, though she was unaware it was stolen. She added that Barta had given her a ride back to work that evening in the same truck.
When officers interviewed Barta, he initially denied stealing the two vehicles but later complied in informing officers of the location of the stolen trailer. Talich stated that a deputy was able to locate the trailer in a field approach southeast of Chester. The disposal of the trailer resulted in property damage to the bean field in which it was placed.
Ultimately, Barta was only sentenced for one count of grand theft (more than $5,000 and less than $100,000), with all other charges dropped by prosecutors according to Barta’s plea deal. This is a class 4 felony and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in the state penitentiary and/or a $25,000 fine.