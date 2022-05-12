A cool spring has provided bird watchers with the opportunity to fully enjoy the annual spring migration.
“The cold weather, particularly in April, prevented the leaves from coming out early,” explained Jeff Palmer, professor of mathematics at Dakota State University, avid birder and member of the South Dakota Ornithologists’ Union. This makes the birds more visible.
With mid-May being the primary time during which birds migrate through the region, a walk at Lake Herman State Park – or in any other rural setting – provides ample opportunity to see an array of birds which remain only briefly.
“Right now, we’re at the peak of the sparrow migration,” Palmer said. Among those which will be around only briefly are the white throated sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, Harris’s sparrow and Lincoln’s sparrow.
“Those are the ones people see at this time of the year. Another week and they’ll be gone,” he continued. The clay-colored sparrow, which does nest in South Dakota, is also arriving.
Next to arrive will be the warblers with their colorful spring plumage.
“Most of them are headed to the boreal forests of Canada and northern Minnesota,” Palmer said.
More than 20 species may be seen in South Dakota, depending upon the year and the weather, he indicated. Among the most common is the yellow-rumped warbler. However, the Cape May warbler, Blackburnian warbler and black-throated green warbler have been seen.
Palmer became interested in birdwatching as a boy. His life list for the nation currently stands at 662 species. In South Dakota, he has seen 398 species. There’s only one common species that isn’t on his list – the thick-billed longspur.
“They’re here every year in Harding and Butte County, but I’ve not seen one. All my friends have, but I haven’t,” he said.
Because he enjoys being outdoors and finds birdwatching relaxing, he doesn’t confine himself to one area. He will visit Oakwood Lakes State Park or Newton Hills State Park.
“Depending upon where you go, you’ll see slightly different bird,” Palmer explained.
By going out regularly and deviating from his regular stomping grounds, he is rewarded with sightings that delight him. In March, he was observing the migratory waterfowl on Lake Herman near the aerator.
“There were two trumpeter swans. That’s the first time I’ve seen them in Lake County,” he stated.
Trumpeter swans were once endangered, both because they were hunted for their feathers and because breeding habitat was destroyed due to overhunting of beaver and muskrat, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. However, aggressive conservation efforts have helped the population to recover.
Palmer said they were reintroduced to northern Minnesota. He believes that may have contributed to the South Dakota sightings and possible nesting in northeastern South Dakota.
More recently, he braved the wind and was treated to the site of a Western Sandpiper in a sheltered area in Miner County.
“The wind is miserable for birdwatching, but if you find a sheltered area, you can find a lot of birds huddled down there,” he explained.
Palmer encourages people to begin in their own back yards if they are curious about birdwatching.
“I would start by putting a feeder in my back yard,” he said.
Then, when folks are ready to head into the field, he suggests investing in an inexpensive pair of binoculars and a bird book. A bird book enables people to scan the pages, which is easier than searching online where some knowledge is necessary to identify a species.
Palmer recommends the National Geographic Field Guide to the Birds of North America. Even though he’s been a birder since grade school, he still carries a copy with him. Bird identification is a learning process, he explained.
“When people are starting out, don’t feel bad if you misidentify or don’t know what something is. Everybody’s done that,” he said.
In addition to the weeks between about May 5 and May 25, fall is another good time to see birds. Although they have lost their colorful plumage and are drab in appearance, it’s a good time of the year to see unusual birds.
“After the summer nesting season, a lot of birds will wander, especially young birds who haven’t figured things out,” Palmer said.