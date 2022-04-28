With gentle, self-effacing humor, the national American Legion commander came to Madison on Wednesday to share with members of American Legion Post 25 the theme he chose for his tenure in office: No Veteran Left Behind.
“It doesn’t say ‘No Legionnaire left behind,’ it says, ‘No veteran left behind,” Paul Dillard told those who attended a luncheon prepared in his honor. “That’s what we need to do – take care of veterans.”
Each year the national commander crosses the country visiting posts, Veterans Affairs facilities and military installations, talking not only to members of the American Legion but also to active-duty service men and women. Local leaders determine his agenda in their states.
Dillard said that with his current tour, he will sleep in 50 different hotel beds over a course of 58 days. On Facebook, he indicated he would visit 11 South Dakota posts, including Garretson, Sioux Falls, Montrose, Madison, Brookings and Arlington.
Whether speaking with a group or with an individual, he broke the ice by making fun of himself.
“They tried to find a job I could do,” he said after an introduction which highlighted the many positions he has held with the American Legion since joining in 1969. “They just kept moving me and moving me and moving me.”
However, his message was serious and focused. Veterans need to help other veterans, whether that means helping to prevent suicide with the Buddy Check program or lobbying their congressional delegation to get legislation passed.
Dillard spoke first about veteran suicide and the Buddy Check program, which involves Legion members calling veterans to check on them.
“The last two years have been rough on everybody with the pandemic,” Dillard said, highlighting the mental and emotional toll of quarantines and job losses. He said this could lead to suicidal thoughts.
“That might be the moment you make that phone call,” he said. “You might save that life.”
Dillard said that helping a veteran hold on for another 15 minutes, another hour or another day may enable that individual to get professional assistance. A place for them to start would be the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, Ext. 1.
“You can’t be afraid to ask that veteran if they’re thinking of hurting themselves or committing suicide,” he indicated.
Dillard then spoke about federal legislation which has passed the U.S. House of Representatives and is now in the hands of the U.S. Senate – the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. According to congress.gov, this bill enables the VA to provide medical care to veterans who “participated in a toxic exposure risk activity” or met other specific criteria.
While the health problems which have been linked to burn pits are the current catalyst for this bill, it covers other service-related health issues as well, according to Dillard. He illustrated the challenges currently faced by veterans with a story about a Marine who recently died of breast cancer.
“She never received any help from the VA health system,” he said, adding that it was necessary for her to receive care privately even though her oncologist said the cancer was related to her exposure to the burn pits.
“We have got to get that bill passed. We do not need another Agent Orange,” Dillard stated, adding that it took 42 years for legislation to be passed which recognized the effects of Agent Orange.
“Congress wrote the check over 20 years ago when they put our men and women in harm’s way. It’s time they cash that check,” he said.
He believes that both South Dakota senators will support the bill but encourages people to contact Sen. John Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds to voice their support for the bill anyway.
“It gives them confidence in their vote, and they will know the American Legion pays attention to what is going on,” Dillard indicated.
He also touched on other related issues, including better VA services for female veterans and efforts to help immigrants who served honorably, were promised citizenship and then were deported.
In a private interview, he talked about the American Legion family and emphasized the organization is not a partisan organization.
“Veterans didn’t fight for any party. They fought for the United States of America,” Dillard said.