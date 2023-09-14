The Domestic Violence Network has its annual meeting at the Chamber of Commerce building on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
Chess club
The Madison Public Library has its first chess club meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 6-7 p.m. The weekly club will be taught by volunteer Dr. Domingo Rocha, who has played chess since he was 6 years old and speaks Spanish. All attentive ages are welcome.
Fall story time
The Madison Public Library will host fall story time Mondays at 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. More information is available at madisonpubliclibrarysd.com/storytime.
Development Assoc.
The Lake Herman Development Association will meet at Nicky's on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.
Luncheon bridge
The Tuesday Luncheon Bridge Group meets at noon at Nicky’s.
American Legion
The Sons of the American Legion will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Interlakes Senior Citizens Center, with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the Legion meeting at 7 p.m.
AA/AL-ANON
The Madison AA chapter meets at the clubhouse west of Twin Lakes Animal Clinic, or 1 mile west of Pizza Ranch, on Sunday at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon; Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 8 p.m.; and Saturday at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Al-Anon meets there on Saturdays at 8 a.m.
Happy Destiny
The Happy Destiny AA group meets at Grace Episcopal Church, 306 N.W. Third Street, Madison, Monday through Friday at noon; Wednesday and Friday at 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday at 9 a.m.
Tops
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) weight loss group meets on Mondays. For more information, call (605) 480 - 2529 or (605) 270 - 2417