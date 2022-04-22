New staff at the Domestic Violence Network were working on a display on Wednesday morning – jeans on a clothesline. They were hoping to find a location in the community to display it for Denim Day, a worldwide effort to raise awareness of the destructive attitudes surrounding sexual assault.
The Domestic Violence Network is also asking people to wear denim on April 27.
“Moving forward, I want to get out in the community to raise awareness of domestic violence,” said Kristina Bishop, the new DVN executive director.
Christina VanDeWetering, who served in that position for nine years, accepted a position with the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault earlier this year. About the same time, Rural Advocate Sydney Lanning left when her husband accepted a law enforcement position in another county, leaving advocate Holly Wethor to handle crisis calls and to continue providing services for nearly two months.
“Holly really was a trooper here,” Bishop said.
However, Wethor is no longer on her own. With the addition of two new staff, who started on the same day, she is now part of a committed team. Joining Wethor, in the position of rural advocate, is Tonya Hornback who has recently completed a degree in criminal justice and human services from Colorado Technical University.
“I am a survivor of domestic violence, so I’ve always had a passion for helping others to become strong and independent away from their abusers,” Hornback said.
Bishop, who has a degree in family studies and human development from the University of Arizona, has previously worked with Child Protective Services and with programs which assist individuals with disabilities. She also worked as the transitional housing coordinator with the Flandreau Santee Sioux tribe’s domestic violence program.
“When I saw this job posted, I was blown away. Something I have a passion for is families and children,” she said.
At present, both she and Hornback have been on the job for less than a month. Denim Day is their inaugural event for raising community awareness. The international event was in response to a rape case heard in Italy where the victim was blamed.
“They didn’t find the guy guilty because she was wearing tight jeans,” Hornback stated. The judge determined sex had been consensual because the rapist could not have removed the victim’s tight jeans without her assistance.
Raising awareness not only of sexual assault but also of other forms of domestic violence is key to breaking the cycle of violence which is part of unhealthy relationships. While women are frequently the victims in a relationship, men can also be victims of domestic violence.
“Some men and women involved in it don’t know they’re involved in it because they don’t know the signs,” Hornback said. The honeymoon periods and the remorse and promises following outbursts of violence keep victim engaged.
“Some women go from one abusive relationship to another. That might be a product of how they were raised,” Bishop said.
In addition to raising awareness, the DVN will continue fundraising efforts and will continue to accept donations which can be used in the shelter and for victims who are trying to break free from relationships which involve domestic violence.
“These women, when they come in, come with nothing. They essentially start from Ground Zero,” Bishop said. “What people can give us to help these people makes such a difference.”
Staff also hope to start a support group. Currently, receiving mental health services in the community is a challenge. The waiting list to get an appointment can be as long as four months.
“Another factor is the cost,” Hornback said. Not all organizations accept Medicaid or offer a sliding fee for clients. Survivors may not be able to afford counseling.
All of DVN staff efforts are geared toward a single goal, according to Bishop.
“We do anything we can to help them to get away from the violence and to be safe,” she said.