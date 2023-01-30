A TEAM OF Dakota State University students work on their video game, "BillWilldered," in the Beacom Institute of Technology as part of the Global Game Jam in 2022. The jam, which will be hosted from Feb. 3-5 this year, will give participants 48 hours to create a video game from scratch.
Dakota State University will host a site of the Global Game Jam Friday through Sunday in the Beacom Institute for Technology.
A game jam is a one- to three-day event where participants, or jammers, make a game from scratch, usually based on a theme released at the start of the jam.
This year’s theme is “Roots.” The jammers must think of a concept, create the artwork and animations, write, code and test the game before the deadline. While game jams traditionally focus on video games, some participants choose to make physical board or card games, instead.
The Global Game Jam is the world’s largest game jam, with 33,000 participants across 681 sites in 100 countries, according to the organization’s website. This year, the jam will run globally from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, but each site must choose a 48-hour period within this timeframe. The DSU site will be active from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Interested parties can register on Global Game Jam’s website for the DSU location. Anyone above age 16 can enter. Erik Pederson, one of the DSU site’s organizers, said he expects about 50 jammers to participate. Everyone is allowed to participate, Pederson said. Incoming freshmen, current students, graduates and community members have all participated in the past, he said.
The event begins with a kickoff at 5 p.m. Friday, where a professional developer gives an introduction and advice to the jammers. Then, the jammers spend the next 45 minutes to an hour dividing into teams and coming up with their concept. After this, development begins in earnest.
“It takes the whole cycle of game development and squishes it into two days,” Pederson said. “It’s two days of crazy crunch time.”
Pederson and Peter Britton, the other site organizer, said jammers learn a lot when they participate, especially with regard to time management and prioritization. To make a functional game by the end of the two-day period, jammers must have a narrow scope and use their time wisely. Even after the jam is complete, jammers can even take their projects and improve on them later, they said.
“A lot of times, you go through prototypes, and a game jam is one of the best times to make a prototype,” Britton said. “You can take the prototype and make a full game.”
Jams also force participants to expand their horizons, Pederson said. Jammers often don’t know their teammates beforehand and must learn to work together efficiently. Other times, participants will work on a type of game they would never be interested in otherwise.
“It creates this weird sort of bond,” Pederson said.
Several DSU students participated in last year’s Global Game Jam, which had the theme of “Duality.”
José Nagaña, a junior, created a digital card game called “Dual Moral” in last year’s jam. While he started the jam on his own, he said, he eventually paired up with an artist, Eric Jansen, who created the graphics.
“My favorite part was presenting and publishing the card game,” Nagaña said. “If people want to be in game jams in the future, they can use [published game jam games] as inspiration.”
Two other participants, senior Jacob Vogel, who worked on ManVWolf, and junior Evan Rasmussen, who worked on “Descent,” said scope was key. Jammers have to select a reasonable goal and be willing to give up on something if it’s not working.