Game Jam 1.jpg

A TEAM OF Dakota State University students work on their video game, "BillWilldered," in the Beacom Institute of Technology as part of the Global Game Jam in 2022. The jam, which will be hosted from Feb. 3-5 this year, will give participants 48 hours to create a video game from scratch.

 

 Photo by Erik Pederson

Dakota State University will host a site of the Global Game Jam Friday through Sunday in the Beacom Institute for Technology.

A game jam is a one- to three-day event where participants, or jammers, make a game from scratch, usually based on a theme released at the start of the jam.