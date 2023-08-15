The Madison Bulldogs opened their 2023 season on Saturday at Griffin Park in Pierre. The Bulldogs went 1-1 with a 9-0 victory over Rapid City Central. They followed that up with a 2-7 loss to Aberdeen Roncalli.

“Aberdeen Roncalli is probably one of the toughest teams we will play all year,” Madison tennis coach Sarah Landin said. “This was a good chance to see how we measure up against tough competition.”