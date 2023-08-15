The Madison Bulldogs opened their 2023 season on Saturday at Griffin Park in Pierre. The Bulldogs went 1-1 with a 9-0 victory over Rapid City Central. They followed that up with a 2-7 loss to Aberdeen Roncalli.
“Aberdeen Roncalli is probably one of the toughest teams we will play all year,” Madison tennis coach Sarah Landin said. “This was a good chance to see how we measure up against tough competition.”
Madison 9, RCC 0
Delilah Maxwell defeated Angela Limun 10-7 to pick up the win for the Bulldogs. Sienna Maxwell defeated Chenoa Wright 10-0.
Madison’s Macy Patch defeated Kili Cole 10-4. Christian Rowe defeated Kirsten Steinbeck 10-0 to get the win for the Bulldogs.
The Maxwell sisters teamed up to win their doubles match over Limun and Wright 10-2. Rowe and Gonyo defeated Cole and Steinbeck in doubles action 10-2.
“Rapid City Central graduated their varsity team last year, so they are rebuilding,” Landin said. “Delilah played a tough No. 1 singles flight player. Angela moved the ball around well and gave Delilah a good, tough match. Delilah was able to hit some deep ground strokes and keep the ball in play to outlast her.”
Aberdeen Roncalli 7, Madison 2
Delilah Maxwell won her second match of the day with a 10-7 victory over Katherine Kretchman.
Sienna Maxwell was edged by River Haskell 10-7. Landin said that Sienna battled the entire match.
“Sienna played a well-fought match against a really tough tennis player,” Landin said. “Sienna battled the whole set and made River earn every point she got.”
Callie Bounds picked up Madison’s second-set victory with a 10-3 win against Josie Mitzel.
“Callie played really well,” Landin said. “Josie had a hard time with Callie when she was at the net.”
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Friday and Saturday when they host the Madison Invitational. The matches are scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
“We were able to put together a list of things to work on after this weekend,” Landin said. “We are aiming to improve before we host next weekend.”