Staffan Truve

Staffan Truve

Dakota State University is hosting its annual Research Week this week. Events will feature student research and a keynote speaker with an international perspective on AI and machine learning.

“As a university, we look for ways to help students create new knowledge in and out of class. Our Undergraduate Student Mentored Research Initiative (SRI) provides opportunities for student researchers to participate in highly-engaged learning experiences outside of the classroom,” said Dr. Stacey Berry, professor and coordinator of undergraduate research. There is also a Graduate Research Initiative program at DSU.