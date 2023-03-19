Dakota State University is hosting its annual Research Week this week. Events will feature student research and a keynote speaker with an international perspective on AI and machine learning.
“As a university, we look for ways to help students create new knowledge in and out of class. Our Undergraduate Student Mentored Research Initiative (SRI) provides opportunities for student researchers to participate in highly-engaged learning experiences outside of the classroom,” said Dr. Stacey Berry, professor and coordinator of undergraduate research. There is also a Graduate Research Initiative program at DSU.
“These projects encourage our faculty and students to remain cutting-edge in their disciplines, pursue solutions for current and future problems and hone critical thinking skills,” she said.
These students will showcase their results on Wednesday at the Research Symposium through posters and presentations. The public is welcome to attend the event, held in the Beacom Collaboration space from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The community is also invited to campus on Thursday to hear from Research Week keynote speaker Dr. Staffan Truvé. There will be a reception at 5 p.m. and the presentation at 5:30 p.m. He will be addressing artificial intelligence and machine learning in international communities.
Truvé has co-founded over a dozen high-tech start-ups; he is currently co-founder and chief technology pfficer of Recorded Future, a company specializing in threat intelligence. He holds a Ph.D. in computer science, an MBA and was a Fulbright Scholar at MIT. His research interests include artificial intelligence and information visualization.
He is a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences and a founding partner of AI Sweden, a national center for applied AI with a mission to accelerate the use of AI to benefit society. DSU is a research partner with AI Sweden.
Throughout the week, about 70 doctoral students will be on campus for Residency Week. Activities will include doctoral dissertation defenses, program meetings and a selection of guests discussing topics ranging from doctoral program progression to research themes in their field.
“Dedicating an entire week to the recognition of research efforts brings DSU research to the world and, through our keynote speaker Staffan Truvé, it brings the world of international partnership on artificial intelligence right here to Madison, South Dakota,” said Dr. Peter Hoesing, associate vice president for research and economic development.
“This busy week in the intellectual life of the campus signals the robust variety of research and creative activity at DSU,” he said.