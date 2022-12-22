Since the Madison Community Center was opened in 2000, the cost and use of the facility has been shared between the city and Dakota State University. This was outlined in a cooperative use agreement the city and DSU entered on Jan. 24 of that same year.

Over the most recent year, the two have been working to amend this agreement to bring the document up to date as well as to address any obsolete provisions. Following its recent approval by the South Dakota Board of Regents, the amended agreement was brought before city commissioners during Monday’s meeting.