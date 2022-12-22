Since the Madison Community Center was opened in 2000, the cost and use of the facility has been shared between the city and Dakota State University. This was outlined in a cooperative use agreement the city and DSU entered on Jan. 24 of that same year.
Over the most recent year, the two have been working to amend this agreement to bring the document up to date as well as to address any obsolete provisions. Following its recent approval by the South Dakota Board of Regents, the amended agreement was brought before city commissioners during Monday’s meeting.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth informed commissioners that the most pressing changes come in the reorganization of the facility’s governing bodies.
The four-person board formally known as the Budget and Personnel Committee will transition to the title of Governing Board. The four members will include Mayor Roy Lindsay, Finance Officer Sonya Wilt, DSU President José-Marie Griffiths as well as the school’s Vice President for Business and Administrative Services Stacy Krusemark.
According to Berreth, this board will oversee the establishment of Community Center policies, hiring/firing of directors and budget approval among others.
Along with this, the previously named Governing Board will now be known as the Advisory Committee. This will be made up of five city appointees and four from DSU. Some of the chief functions for the largely volunteer-based committee include giving advice on policies and making recommendations to the director and Governing Board.
Additionally, the amended agreement more clearly outlines the duties of the center’s director and maintains the 60-40 split (city at 60 and DSU at 40) of any Community Center funds should the facility dissolve.
Commissioners approved the agreement unanimously, but not before listening to the concerns of five-year Community Center Board member Jennie Thompson. Thompson is leaving her position with a year left in her term due to personal reasons, yet she still felt compelled to voice her worries that the center has a lack of representation from active members.
Other business discussed at Monday’s meeting:
- Commissioners approved the declaration of necessity for its sidewalk improvement projects in 2023.
- Commissioners approved the first reading of ordinance number 1655, which is an amended appropriation for the 2022 fiscal year. Total appropriations are set at $296,000, yet Berreth states this does not mean the city is overbudget. Wilt reported that the city’s general fund is underbudget by about $3.6 million.
- Commissioners approved the city’s recycling services agreement with Valiant Living. The two-year contract designates Valiant Living to handle operations of the recycling center’s conveyer, the sorting of recyclables as well as small custodial work. Valiant Living was the city’s sole bid for the deal, with the cost being agreed on at $106,244.
- Commissioners approved the city’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for 2023-2027. The plan was created in collaboration with ISG engineering and budgets for nearly $66 million in city projects. Two of the largest dollar amounts included are $18 million for SRF projects and $8 million for the construction of the new city hall/police station.
The next commission meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 5:30 p.m.