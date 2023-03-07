Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
03/06/23 00:50 CFS23-01419 Motorist Assist Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO 461ST AVE RUTLAND
03/06/23 06:42 CFS23-01420 MVA Non-Reportable Accident 234TH ST MADISON
03/06/23 06:54 CFS23-01421 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.011189, -97.10718
03/06/23 07:09 CFS23-01422 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON
03/06/23 07:16 CFS23-01423 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 233RD ST MADISON
03/06/23 07:43 CFS23-01424 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
03/06/23 08:10 CFS23-01425 Liquor Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
03/06/23 08:41 CFS23-01426 Theft Report Taken LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER
03/06/23 09:03 CFS23-01428 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.011894, -97.11425
03/06/23 10:33 CFS23-01429 Assault Report Taken LCSO SCHOOL ST RUTLAND
03/06/23 11:03 CFS23-01430 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
03/06/23 13:01 CFS23-01431 Gas Leak False Alarm LCDIVE N ANTELOPE AVE MADISON
03/06/23 13:06 CFS23-01432 Internet Crimes Report Taken MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON
03/06/23 16:09 CFS23-01434 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON
03/06/23 16:37 CFS23-01435 Alarm Fire False Alarm RFD 452ND AVE MADISON
03/06/23 17:06 CFS23-01436 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON
03/06/23 17:23 CFS23-01437 Traffic Hazard Gone On Arrival MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
03/06/23 18:14 CFS23-01438 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON
03/06/23 18:54 CFS23-01439 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON
03/06/23 19:16 CFS23-01440 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
03/06/23 19:41 CFS23-01441 Traffic Complaint Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 34 WINFRED
03/06/23 20:55 CFS23-01442 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON
03/06/23 23:03 CFS23-01443 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
Total Records: 23
