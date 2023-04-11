The Madison School Board unanimously passed a resolution opposing proposed South Dakota social studies standards, which will face its final hearing with the South Dakota Board of Education on April 17.
The 179-page social studies standards document focuses too much on memorization and not enough on context and critical thinking, said Madison Elementary Principal Janel Guse, Middle School Principal Cotton Koch and High School Principal Adam Shaw.
“We’re trying to teach our kids to be critical thinkers,” Shaw said. “These are not going to provide that for us…It’s very frustrating for me that they’re going to strip away that critical growth.”
Guse and Koch said they were also concerned that certain topics weren’t age appropriate or were irrelevant to the grade levels listed in the standards.
“My teachers in the elementary are very concerned about the standards,” Guse said.
Madison Central School District Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said that, while he believes there are some good points to the standards, he is concerned about the age appropriateness of the content and disapproves of the way the standards were created. He said there weren’t enough educators from South Dakota on the board and that he opposed the involvement of Hillsdale College, a private Christian school in Michigan, over local educators.
The most recent social studies standards were adopted in 2015, with a revision adopted in 2020, according to the South Dakota Department of Education. These standards lay out what children in schools across the state will learn about geography, history and other social studies topics. The Madison Central School District, like all public schools in the state, must follow these standards.
No one at the meeting spoke in support of the standards, but the South Dakota Department of Education has released statements in favor of them.
“These standards set the bar for high-quality social studies standards in this country. They are clearly written, rich in content, address the full story of our nation’s past, and incorporate South Dakota- and Native American-specific topics throughout the grades. In fact, these standards represent the largest emphasis on Native American history of any proposed standards to date,” one statement reads. “As our nation grapples with challenges such as civic illiteracy and uncivil discourse, a change in approach to how we prepare future citizens is in order.”
The Department of Education has held three hearings and a public comment period. Vera Tipton with the South Dakota Board of Education said in February that, in the most recent comment period, 940 comments opposed the new standards while 117 supported them. The Associated School Boards of South Dakota and the South Dakota School Superintendents Association have both released statements opposing the standards.
The resolution passed by the Madison Central School District is based on a sample published by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.
The Madison School Board will next meet on May 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school.
In other business:
— Several career and technical education student organizations, including Future Farmers of America, Future Business Leaders of America, Educators Rising, Future Health Professionals and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, presented on their activities, including camps, conferences and competition placements.
— Approved the resignations of two teachers and one year-long substitute teacher and approved the hiring of a new paraprofessional and a middle school track coach.
— Approved a certified agreement with staff for a $3,815 salary increase, increased extra duty stipends and additional benefits for those who have worked with the district for nine consecutive years.
— Superintendent Jorgenson reported the district would receive air purifiers from the state of South Dakota for free.
— Approved membership with the South Dakota High School Activities Association, which is done annually.
— Discussed a potential facility study, which the district will accept proposals for until April 19 and discuss again at the May board meeting.