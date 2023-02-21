Commission Meeting 2 21 23.jpg

A SMALL CROWD gathered in the Lake County Commission meeting room to express their opinions on the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline and the permits being discussed by the commission on Tuesday. The commission denied one permit and approved a conditional-use permit.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

TurnKey Logistics presented the utility permit and conditional-use permit on behalf of Summit Carbon Solutions, which plans to construct a pipeline that will transport carbon dioxide from capture sites, like ethanol plants, to an underground site in North Dakota. The pipeline’s route travels through South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.