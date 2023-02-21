A SMALL CROWD gathered in the Lake County Commission meeting room to express their opinions on the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline and the permits being discussed by the commission on Tuesday. The commission denied one permit and approved a conditional-use permit.
The Lake County Commission denied a utility permit and approved a conditional-use permit for Summit Carbon Solutions in front of a small crowd at its Tuesday meeting.
TurnKey Logistics presented the utility permit and conditional-use permit on behalf of Summit Carbon Solutions, which plans to construct a pipeline that will transport carbon dioxide from capture sites, like ethanol plants, to an underground site in North Dakota. The pipeline’s route travels through South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.
The utility permit would have allowed Summit Carbon’s planned pipeline to cross underneath roads in the county 10 times. These crossings would be located on 236th Street, 238th Street, 241st Street, 448th Avenue, 442A Avenue, 444 Avenue, 451st Avenue, 454th Avenue and 461st Avenue, with two crossings under 241st Street.
Commissioners Kelli Wollmann, Deb Reinicke and Dennis Slaughter voted to deny the permit. Commissioners Corey Johnke and Adam Leighton recused themselves.
Reinicke made a motion to deny the permit because the applicant’s pipeline project had not yet been approved by the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC). She also said she was concerned about the pipeline’s path possibly changing between this permit’s approval and the PUC hearing, which will be in September.
While the county commission could approve the permit conditionally, so it would go into effect only if the PUC approved the pipeline, Reinicke and Slaughter said Summit Carbon and TurnKey could return after that point and reapply.
Trey Lester, who spoke on behalf of TurnKey Logistics and Summit Carbon, said there is unlikely to be a change in the pipeline’s route. Lester also said 90% of the necessary easement miles, or miles of land they’ve made agreements with landowners to use for the pipeline, have been obtained in Lake County, while that number is 63% across South Dakota. Another county has approved roadway crossings already, he added. The construction would not begin until after the PUC approved the pipeline, as well.
During public comment, four Lake County residents expressed opposition to the pipeline and the permit, expressing concerns about planning and zoning regulations, safety and transparency.
“We’re just concerned about the pipeline traversing Lake County and dissecting the land up. It ruins a lot of building eligibility, it ruins a lot of potential development, especially around the lakes…and I guess we’re also asking for some feedback and some participation from the county commissioners,” said Aaron Johnson, a landowner who has spoken at previous meetings to oppose the pipeline. “We’ve been here for 18 months and [are] just not getting a whole lot from county commissioners.”
While all three commissioners voted to deny the permit, Chairperson Wollmann spent 45 seconds silently deliberating on her decision during the vote. In a follow-up interview, Wollmann said she was hesitant to deny the permit and would have preferred approving it on the condition the PUC approved the pipeline.
“I was thinking it was along the same lines [as approving the conditional-use permit],” Wollmann said.
If the PUC approves, Summit Carbon and TurnKey must now reapply for the roadway crossing permit in Lake County.
The commission convened as Board of Adjustment to discuss the conditional-use permit, which would grant permission to construct above-ground “utility and service structures specifically to capture CO2 emissions” at Dakota Ethanol, according to a county staff report. The Planning Commission recommended the County Commission approve the permit on conditions that the PUC application was approved, the equipment and related structures are allowable as a conditional use and it would not adversely affect the public interest, among others.
Leighton and Johnke again recused themselves, and Roger Albertson of the Planning Commission stepped in as an alternate. All voted to approve the conditional-use permit.
Slaughter said the conditional-use permit was “hard to deny” because Summit Carbon, Dakota Ethanol and TurnKey Logistics had met all requirements in the application.
Seven Lake County residents spoke in opposition to the conditional-use permit, citing concerns about water use and contamination, noise levels, safety and more.