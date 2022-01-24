Joanne Kallhoff is the librarian for Madison Central School District and has helped to pull off a third successful year of Project Warm Blanket.
Each year, Dr. Cotton Koch, MMS principal, sends out a request asking parents to help fund this project. Each year the families and parents of Madison students have answered, fully funding the supplies needed in order to make 20 tie blankets.
Once the project is funded and the fabric is ordered, Kallhoff and assistant Carrie Studer set about cutting the fabrics into strips, long enough to be tied. Students and volunteers are invited from every classroom to meet after school at the Makerspace Club, which meets once a week through December.
Kallhoff said the participants don’t even need sewing skills.
“The first year I just Googled ‘tie blankets’ to find directions. Quite a few people at school had made them previously,” she said. “It’s basically a process in which we take a piece of patterned fabric and a solid piece of fabric. Then, we cut a square from each corner, and cut all four sides into strips about 1 inch wide.
“Last, our students tied the patterned strips with the solid strips together, and this formed our blankets. The tying part is the most fun!”
This year’s project was led by two staff members and about 20 students, including several student volunteers from Madison High School. The project is completed when each blanket is tied. The blankets are then gifted to individuals within the middle school around the holidays. Kalhoff said it’s a little memento from the community, friends, staff and fellow students that means so much to those who receive it.
“It’s a fun and collaborative process that involves many of our staff and students,” she said. “A special thank you to all who were involved, and to all the parents who donated to help make this possible.”