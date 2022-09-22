Law Enforcement Blotter Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:09/21/22 04:38 CFS22-06146 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON09/21/22 08:37 CFS22-06147 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy 2ND AVE CHESTER09/21/22 09:54 CFS22-06148 Welfare Check Unable to Locate MPD N LEE AVE MADISON09/21/22 10:03 CFS22-06149 Medical Patient Transported EMS WOODLAND DR MADISON09/21/22 10:23 CFS22-06150 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy 455TH AVE MADISON09/21/22 11:52 CFS22-06151 Medical Patient Transported EMS 461ST AVE CHESTER09/21/22 15:35 CFS22-06152 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.1203409/21/22 16:01 CFS22-06153 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD MADISON09/21/22 17:23 CFS22-06154 Medical Diabetic Patient Transported EMS S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON09/21/22 18:07 CFS22-06155 Domestic Non-Violent Arrest LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON09/21/22 18:22 CFS22-06156 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON09/21/22 18:40 CFS22-06157 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD09/21/22 19:00 CFS22-06158 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON09/21/22 19:19 CFS22-06159 911 Open Line Unable to Locate 44.009407, -97.1203409/21/22 20:07 CFS22-06160 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate HWY 34 WENTWORTH09/21/22 20:08 CFS22-06161 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON09/21/22 20:32 CFS22-06162 Suspicious Activity Citation Issued MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON09/21/22 21:20 CFS22-06163 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD LINCOLN AVE MADISONTotal Records: 18 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Plane incident here Monday Homecoming royalty crowned at DSU New features make farm equipment safer than in past County continues to work on repairs from May derecho Tire Motive and Jack's Service Roundup: Chester drops homecoming matchup against Alcester-Hudson Zimmermann Drive: Homeowners maintain but do not own Kern named DSU parade marshal First Interstate Bank celebrates fifth year of annual Volunteer Day Name Released In Kingsbury County Fatal Crash Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our email newsletters Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists