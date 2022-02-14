Education and marijuana were topics of primary concern on Saturday when District 8 legislators met with their constituents via a Zoom meeting posted on the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
In a cracker barrel that lasted roughly 45 minutes, Sen. Casey Crabtree, Rep. Marli Wiese, and Rep. Randy Gross, all Republicans, were in agreement on most issues. Crabtree broke ranks once to indicate a willingness to honor the decision of South Dakota voters to legalize recreational marijuana.
Support HB 1337
Wiese was the first to tackle the question on HB 1337 which purports “to protect elementary and secondary students from political indoctrination.” She believes the intent of the bill is misunderstood.
“Perception for part of that bill is that it prevents teachers from teaching on both sides of an issue,” Wiese stated. Rather, she indicated, it’s to prevent problems which are being seen in other parts of the country.
Gross indicated problems have already arisen in Flandreau where students have “been told to keep their opinions to themselves.
Crabtree said that when legislators met with District 8 school administrators, they did not express concern about this. Their primary interest was in the 6% increase in teacher salaries that Gov. Kristi Noem requested in her budget address.
In response to a series of related questions, Gross indicated the legislature couldn’t mandate that funds be used for teacher salaries.
“The state does not set teacher pay, the state funds schools,” he stated. However, he explained, that level of local control does not extend to school curriculum because schools receive state funding.
“When you put that much into something, you have a voice in setting policies and guidelines,” Gross indicated
Support medical marijuana
Wiese, who served on the interim committee on medical marijuana, emphasized during introductory remarks, that the legislators would like “to see it safe and regulated.” She said those who qualified for medical marijuana based on the list of qualifying diagnoses would be under doctor’s care.
“I think proponents think it’s being limited,” she said, indicating this is a misconception. She stated safety is a primary consideration. “There are things we’d like to put in place,” Wiese explained.
Gross indicated medical marijuana should be treated like other prescriptions. Crabtree noted he voted already last year to support establishment of the industry.
“Let’s deliver on what the people voted for,” he said. He holds a similar opinion on recreational marijuana.
Both Wiese and Gross indicated they are against recreational marijuana. Gross said he’s looked at states where it has been legalized and the cost is too high.
Addressed other issues
Gross, who serves on the Joint Committee on Appropriations said this year is “crazy” due to the amount of money for which they are responsible.
“The more money we have, the more big asks we have,” he said, indicating there isn’t enough money for everything. He does believe the one-time money the state has received is “a good thing if we use it properly.”
In other topics touched upon, the legislators:
— Indicated support for the $90 million cyber-research initiative announced recently by Dakota State University. The public/private partnership includes $30 million from the state.
“I think this is the biggest economic development project in South Dakota,” Crabtree said.
— Remain concerned about the condition of rural roads and bridges. They are pleased the $3 million allocated last year for conducting local surveys will allow them to make data-driven decisions.
“We need to push money in that direction,” Wiese said.
— Support the goal of the new executive director of the South Dakota Republican Party to have 100% GOP membership in the state legislature.
— Are ambivalent about Medicaid expansion for fear the state could lose federal funding in the future. Crabtree noted the issue will be on the ballot in June.
“We’ll get a chance to see where the public is on this,” he said.
A follow-up question asked whether legislators, having failed to respect the will of the people regarding recreational marijuana, would be influenced by the results of the vote regarding Medicaid expansion. Crabtree said the process has been cleaned up and is better, creating a different situation.
— Support Constitutional Amendment C, which would require a 60% majority for ballot issues increasing taxes of appropriating $10 million or more.
— Encouraged constituents to contact them about issues of concern. Their email addresses and phone numbers can be found at sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Contacts/64.
To hear full remarks, go to the Facebook page for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce. A recording of the legislative cracker barrel is posted there.