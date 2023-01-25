Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
01/24/23 00:01 CFS23-00551 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
01/24/23 02:27 CFS23-00552 Medical Patient Transported EMS SD HIGHWAY 34
01/24/23 05:34 CFS23-00553 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON
01/24/23 07:20 CFS23-00554 MVA Reportable Signal 2 464TH AVE
01/24/23 08:04 CFS23-00555 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON
01/24/23 08:13 CFS23-00556 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SOUTH SHORE DR CHESTER
01/24/23 08:44 CFS23-00557 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
01/24/23 10:05 CFS23-00558 Fire Structure Handled By Officer / Deputy MFD MADISON
01/24/23 11:08 CFS23-00559 Citizen Assist Completed/Settled by Phone N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON
01/24/23 12:02 CFS23-00560 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
01/24/23 12:08 CFS23-00561 Motorist Assist Handled By Public Works / Street / SW 10TH ST MADISON
01/24/23 12:23 CFS23-00562 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
01/24/23 13:08 CFS23-00563 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy E CENTER ST MADISON
01/24/23 13:39 CFS23-00564 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
01/24/23 15:21 CFS23-00565 MVA Citation Issued MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON
01/24/23 15:48 CFS23-00566 Domestic Non-Violent Report Taken MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
01/24/23 17:08 CFS23-00567 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 238TH ST MADISON
01/24/23 17:39 CFS23-00568 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
01/24/23 18:16 CFS23-00569 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
01/24/23 18:20 CFS23-00570 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MFD N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
01/24/23 18:49 CFS23-00571 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
01/24/23 19:29 CFS23-00572 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 227TH ST RAMONA
01/24/23 21:14 CFS23-00574 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
01/24/23 23:19 CFS23-00575 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone N SUMMIT AVE MADISON
01/24/23 23:45 CFS23-00576 Theft MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
Total Records: 25
